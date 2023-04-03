Transcript: Pit Road Interview - Josh Berry - Richmond

Q. Josh Berry, a career best second-place finish. You had a spin early on in the race and a great call by your interim crew chief Tom Gray filling in to stay out. You guys get the track position back. What does this one mean to you?

JOSH BERRY: Man, this is really cool. I have to give all the credit to this NAPA team. Tom, Alan remotely, of course, and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. They made some great calls.

When we got some clean track, we weren't running bad lap times. I'm so glad they tried something different to get us there at the end. Felt like we were decent the whole time. Just getting in cleaner air. We were free to run with Kyle. Man, what a huge day.

You know, to come here and start in the back, no practice, qualifying, get spun out, work through the field like that, just second place, it's pretty cool.

NASCAR PR