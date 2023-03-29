Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT RICHMOND RACEWAY : Christopher Bell will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Richmond Raceway (RR) this weekend. Bell earned a sixth-place finish in the spring of 2022 and in the fall overcame a pit road penalty and spin to race his way up to second. In 2021, Bell earned two top-five finishes at Richmond.

In five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at RR, Bell has three wins, three top-five and four top-10 finishes. In addition, Bell has one pole position and has led a total of 457 laps. WATER HEATING: Rheem will highlight their water heating division on the No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Richmond. For more information visit: https://www.rheem.com/products/residential/water-heating/

Rheem will highlight their water heating division on the No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Richmond. For more information visit: https://www.rheem.com/products/residential/water-heating/ CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS RECAP: Bell qualified 14 th and ran inside the top-10 most of the day until multiple late cautions extended the race. Bell took a gamble with pit strategy and fuel mileage but ultimately had to pit for tires and fuel. On the final NASCAR overtime restart Bell got damage and had to take his No. 20 to the garage, two laps shy of the finish, resulting in a 31 st -place finish.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has claimed 18 NCS victories at Richmond. In 159 combined starts at the .526-mile oval, the organization has tallied 57 top-five finishes, 93 top-10s and 5,919 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won nine pole awards with an average start of 13.3 an average finish of 11.5.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has claimed 18 NCS victories at Richmond. In 159 combined starts at the .526-mile oval, the organization has tallied 57 top-five finishes, 93 top-10s and 5,919 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won nine pole awards with an average start of 13.3 an average finish of 11.5. RACE INFO: The Toyota Owners 400 at RR begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “It seems like you can move around more in the daytime at Richmond which is a good thing because you are able to generate momentum and create passes. I’ve always liked Richmond a little bit more in the daytime, you get to run different lanes and JGR has been really good at Richmond.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Richmond Raceway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 3 4 0 73 14.8 6.0

Bell’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 3 4 0 28 7.5 13.3

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 114 4 24 47 4 719 14.8 16.4

JGR PR