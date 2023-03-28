RFK Advance | Richmond I

Pace Laps:

Brad Keselowski has 14-straight top-15s at Richmond, while Chris Buescher is coming off his career-best performance of third last fall.

The Cup Series heads to Richmond for its first of two dates in 2023, a track where Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time with five in the Cup Series.

Keselowski at Richmond

Starts: 26

Wins: 2 (2014, 2020)

Top-10s: 12

Poles: 2

Keselowski, a two-time winner at Richmond, makes his 27th Cup start at the ¾-mile track on Sunday. He won the lone race at Richmond in 2020 after leading 192 laps.

More recently, Keselowski finished 15th last fall and 13th last spring. He’s finished inside the top-15 in every race since the spring of 2015, and in that stretch has led laps in nine different races. In total he’s led 1177 laps at Richmond in 12 different races, his most of any track on the circuit.

Keselowski won back in 2014 after starting on the pole, leading 383 of the 400 laps.

His 12.4 average finish holds as one of his best among all tracks with 12 top-10s overall and six finishes inside the top five.

He also has two poles – 2014 and 2019 – for an average starting position of 10.5, also one of his best marks.