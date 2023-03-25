Burton Qualifies 16th at COTA

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 16th in Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.



Burton turned a lap at 92.846 miles per hour in qualifying on Saturday. His speed was up from practice on Friday, where his lap at 92.286 mph was 15th fastest on the speed chart. His best time came on the 14th of the 16 lap he ran in the session.



Sunday’s 68-lap, 231.88-mile race on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn course is set to start just after 2:30 p.m. Central Time (3:30 Eastern) with TV coverage on FOX.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 15 and 30.

