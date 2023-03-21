Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

The COTA win jump-started the 2022 season for Chastain. He and his No. 1 team captured a second win just four weeks later on April 24 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and finished second in the Championship standings.
He returns to the scene of the triumph this weekend when the Cup Series holds its third annual race at COTA on Sunday. The No. 1 driver arrives third in the point standings after a 13th-place finish Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
He'll return to COTA as one of the favorite given his record of a win and a fourth-place finish in the first two COTA races.
As defending winner, he'll have a busy week in Texas. Before track activity on Friday. Chastain will visit the track's landmark 251-foot observation tower and drop watermelons to commemorate his win last year.
The event is open to media and fans on Friday at noon local time.
in addition to piloting the No. 1 WWEX Cup Series car this weekend, Chastain will also climb behind the wheel of the No. 41 WWEX Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports.
“I’m a big believer in any laps are good laps and the truck gives me the opportunity to get some more track time at COTA,” said Chastain.
Chastain and teammate Daniel Suárez will have a third teammate this weekend. 2007 Formula 1 Champion Kimi Räikkönen will the No. 91 Chevrolet under the Project91 banner for Trackhouse Racing.
Fox will broadcast Sunday's 68-lap race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.