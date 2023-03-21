Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

Ross, you have your same crew from last year, can you talk about the significance of that?

“I’m so happy to have the same group of people around me for this season. Its so hard in this sport to keep the same groups together whether its because someone wants a different travel schedule, they get another opportunity at another team, or they have some other reason. We are the exact same group, from crew chief, to engineers, to crew guys, the pit crew, truck drivers – I mean everyone is the same. That’s very valuable to have in this sport and its rare that it happens, so I think its very significant that we’ve been able to do that.”

Now that it has been a year since your first win, what do you think was so special about it?

“Last year’s win was huge for so many people and so many different reasons. It was my first win, it was Justin’s first win as a team owner, it was my crew chief’s first win in his position, my spotter’s first win, and some of the crew guys, it was their first win. These people all put so much effort into making the car go fast and I have to execute to the car’s fullest extent, and when that happens and we win, there’s no greater feeling. I also got to share a special moment with my brother who was one of my spotters and I got to pick him up out there after he climbed over the fence, and we rode in the car together all of the way to victory lane. Those are the moments are so special. He’s six years younger than me but we are so close and he’s watched me have great opportunities and watched me have great opportunities go away.”