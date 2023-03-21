Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Circuit of Americas Advance

What are your thoughts headed to Austin this weekend based on what you had there last year and what you’ve learned about this car, particularly on road courses? “COTA is a place that’s pretty fun for us. But last year we just never got the car where we needed it. I was definitely worried after practice – I was not feeling too good. Your hands are so tied to these things with these short practices, so having some time to make bigger changes after practice will be helpful. I’m looking forward to the extra track time on Friday and get a chance to work on it overnight and see what we have for Saturday and Sunday. We’ve learned so much over the last year about this car and what it likes and what it doesn’t, so hoping we can come with a lot more knowledge than we had this time last year and get the car where we need it to have a shot to win and run up front all day long. Looking forward this this weekend with our Bass Pro Shops Toyota team.” What type of track causes the most chaos in the Cup Series these days? “The obvious answer to most is the superspeedways and how things happen and how it can take out a lot of cars quickly. However, road course restarts have become the next craziest part of what we do. Looking back at last year, we crashed on one of the restarts with guys going five and six wide and guys make up eight to 10 spots in one corner. I think that’s the biggest change in our sport the last few years.” They are putting in the choose rule on restarts at the road course starting this year, with COTA being the first race under the new rule. What are your thoughts on adding it to the road courses? “I don’t think it’s a huge deal anywhere we go, other than tracks that are one lane dominant like a Michigan or a place like that, unless you are in the front two or three rows and that’s where it makes the most difference and that’s probably what will happen on road courses as well and what I would expect this weekend at COTA.” TSC PR