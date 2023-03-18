CHEVROLET NCS AT ATLANTA - Qualifying Report

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

9th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

11th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

13th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Camaro ZL1

15th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

17th Kyle Busch, No. 8 Lenovo Camaro ZL1

18th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Advent Health Camaro ZL1

20th Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

21st Josh Berry, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

22nd Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1

25th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1

26th Ty Dillon, No. 77 Ferris Commercial Mowers Camaro ZL1

27th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger / Nature Valley Camaro ZL1

28th Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1

30th AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

31st Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Celsius Camaro ZL1

36th BJ McLeod, No. 78 B’laster Camaro ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd Austin Cindric (Ford)

3rd Ryan Blaney (Ford)

4th Brad Keselowski (Ford)

5th Aric Almirola (Ford)

· With no practice session on the schedule for this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series hit the track for the first time this weekend for a single-car qualifying session.

· Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team led Chevrolet in qualifying, securing a ninth-place starting position for tomorrow’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

· FOX will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 18, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

GM PR