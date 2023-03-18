Saturday, Mar 18

CHEVROLET NCS AT ATLANTA - Qualifying Report

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Mar 18 28
CHEVROLET NCS AT ATLANTA - Qualifying Report

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.   DRIVER

9th      Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1

11th    William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

13th    Austin Dillon, No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Camaro ZL1

15th    Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

17th    Kyle Busch, No. 8 Lenovo Camaro ZL1

18th    Ross Chastain, No. 1 Advent Health Camaro ZL1

20th    Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

21st    Josh Berry, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

22nd   Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1

25th    Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1

26th    Ty Dillon, No. 77 Ferris Commercial Mowers Camaro ZL1

27th    Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger / Nature Valley Camaro ZL1

28th    Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1

30th    AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

31st    Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Celsius Camaro ZL1

36th    BJ McLeod, No. 78 B’laster Camaro ZL1

 

 

 

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.  DRIVER                                                                

1st      Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd     Austin Cindric (Ford)

3rd      Ryan Blaney (Ford)

4th      Brad Keselowski (Ford)

5th      Aric Almirola (Ford)

 

 

 

·       With no practice session on the schedule for this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series hit the track for the first time this weekend for a single-car qualifying session.

 

·       Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team led Chevrolet in qualifying, securing a ninth-place starting position for tomorrow’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

 

·       FOX will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 18, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

 

GM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Wins Atlanta Pole as Ford Sweeps Top 8 Spots »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.