CHEVROLET NCS AT ATLANTA - Qualifying Report

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:
POS. DRIVER
9th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
11th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1
13th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Camaro ZL1
15th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1
17th Kyle Busch, No. 8 Lenovo Camaro ZL1
18th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Advent Health Camaro ZL1
20th Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
21st Josh Berry, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1
22nd Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1
25th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1
26th Ty Dillon, No. 77 Ferris Commercial Mowers Camaro ZL1
27th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger / Nature Valley Camaro ZL1
28th Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1
30th AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
31st Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Celsius Camaro ZL1
36th BJ McLeod, No. 78 B’laster Camaro ZL1
TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:
POS. DRIVER
1st Joey Logano (Ford)
2nd Austin Cindric (Ford)
3rd Ryan Blaney (Ford)
4th Brad Keselowski (Ford)
5th Aric Almirola (Ford)
· With no practice session on the schedule for this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series hit the track for the first time this weekend for a single-car qualifying session.
· Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team led Chevrolet in qualifying, securing a ninth-place starting position for tomorrow’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
· FOX will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 18, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
GM PR