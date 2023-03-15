Kyle Larson to Be in Rich Mar Florist Colors at Grandview High Limits 410 Sprint Event Tuesday, July 25

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA will present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints as part of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, 25. Larson will be wearing a Rich Mar Florist uniform as he attempts to score his fifth Thunder victory in the 40 lap feature event that will pay $23,023 to win. The total payout is to exceed $80,000.

The Bechtelsville, PA Grandview Speedway is one of just twelve tracks in the country to be selected to host a High Limit sprint event in 2023 and Grandview will be the first track in the Northeast to host the event on July 25.

In addition to Larson, other drivers giving an early indication that they will be in the field include past Thunder on the Hill 410 Sprint winners Danny Dietrich, Rico Abreu and Tyler Courtney along with Chase Randall and Buddy Kofoid. Also expected in the field are three of the hottest sprint car drivers of 2022 still looking for their first Thunder on the Hill win to include Brent Marks, Anthony Macri and Justin Peck.

"It is with great pleasure that we can help bring Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet's High Limit Series home to the Lehigh Valley Area! Kyle has been a huge part of our on track success and growth in Motorsports and my family, staff and I can not be more excited to see him back in our brand colors and be a part of his growing grass roots series. It is going to be a great night at Grandview in July!” - Jonathan Morrissey Co-Owner Rich Mar Florist. Give them a call at 610-437-5588 or visit their website at: www.richmarflorist.com

The Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment at Grandview will be a single division show with gates opening at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM. Wednesday night, July 26 will be the rain date if needed.

Grandview Speedway is a one third mile high banked oval that facilitates some of the most exciting sprint car racing you will see anywhere in the country. The one lap track record for a 410 sprints is 11.243 held by Aaron Reutzel a two-time Thunder on the Hill feature winner. Thunder on the Hill started at Grandview Speedway in 1990 and in thirty-three years has presented one-hundred forty-nine racing events and paid out in excess of $5,396,000.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings

Sunday, May 28 7:30 PM

Modified Balls to the Wall 50 Plus 602 Sportsman

“A Unique, Wild & Crazy Invert Race for the Modifieds”

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$23,023 To Win

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder On The Hill PR