Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - 03.15.23

After three races on the West Coast, NASCAR teams travel closer to home with a stop at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

Bell continues strong performance… Christopher Bell added another top-10 finish to his early season tally at Phoenix Raceway as the Oklahoma-native came across the finish line in sixth. Bell, who has finished a career-best of eighth place in the Cup Series at Atlanta, won the first-ever race for the Toyota GR Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track in 2019 in dominating fashion, leading 142 of 163 laps, to earn the historic victory.

Reddick looks to add to strong Phoenix run… After a string of bad luck to start the season, Tyler Reddick had a strong run at Phoenix Raceway, earning his first top-five finish aboard a Toyota Camry TRD with a third place result for 23XI Racing. Reddick’s career-best result at Atlanta Motor Speedway came in 2021 as the California-native earned a sixth-place finish.

Smith ready to go back-to-back… Sammy Smith was very impressive in NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) action in Phoenix as the 18-year-old led 92 laps (of 200) on his way to his first-career NXS victory. The Toyota development driver looks to continue his stellar start to his rookie season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the Iowa-native will make his track debut.

Nemechek goes for two… John Hunter Nemechek added another top-10 finish to his early season tally in Phoenix as his sixth-place run was his fourth top-10 in as many NXS races this season. Nemechek will run both legs of Saturday’s double-header in Atlanta as he makes his second start in the No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage before climbing back aboard his No. 20 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Heim looks for second straight Atlanta win… Corey Heim had many highlights during his Truck Series Rookie of the Year run, but the win at Atlanta Motor Speedway was one to remember. Heim, who is a Georgia-native, led 22 laps and passed his then teammate Chandler Smith on the final lap to score the win. The Toyota development driver has started the season strong in his first full-time Truck Series effort. Heim followed an eighth place run in Daytona with his fourth-place finish in Las Vegas.

Gray leads Toyota… Tanner Gray has gotten off to another strong start this season. Gray, who was the runner-up in Daytona, had a solid top-15 finish in Las Vegas. He currently leads Toyota in the Truck Series point standings as he sits in the ninth spot. The former NHRA Pro Stock champion finished eighth in this event one season ago.

