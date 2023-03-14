B’laster Officially Kicks Off Their Partnership with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and B’laster Holdings, LLC. will be kicking off their partnership this weekend in Atlanta, GA at the Ambetter Health 400. This race will be the first race that B’laster will be LFM's primary sponsor.

"We couldn’t be more excited for our Cup Series debut weekend in Atlanta on Sunday”, said President & CEO, Randy Pindor. “We are excited to be back for another season, this time with more races and a surprise or two.”

B’laster’s catchphrase, “Don’t Bust Your Knuckles, Bust Your Nuts”, is one that most mechanics can get behind. Taking lugnuts off and putting them back on within seconds is an essential part of NASCAR pit crews during every race. Live Fast Motorsports is excited to feature this play on words on their #78 Chevy Camaro-omit.

"This is B’laster’s second year partnering with us and we are excited to bring them to even more races this year,” said Co-Owner Matt Tifft. “As a Rust Belt native, I get a lot of enjoyment working with brands that share similar roots as me. Let’s keeping making the Rust Belt Warriors proud!"

Putting their roots down in Cleveland, Ohio, the heart of the Rust Belt, B’laster has manufactured penetrants, lubricants, cleaners, solvents, rust removers, greases, and protectants for professionals and DIYers since 1957. Known for PB B’laster, the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster products are formulated to penetrate, lubricate, loosen, overcome, fix and conquer each job.

Catch the Ambetter Health 400 on March 19, 3:00PM EST on FS1.

LFM PR