LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats
- NCS Starts: 11; Poles: 1 (2018); Best Finish: 8th (2018, 2020, 2022); Top 5s: 0; Top 10s: 4; Laps Led: 0
- NXS Starts: 2; Best Start: 2nd (2016); Best Finish: 3rd (2016); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 7
- NCTS Starts: 2; Wins: 1 (2014); Best Start: 13th (2014); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 2; Laps Led: 19
2023 NCS Season Stats
- Starts: 2; Best Start: 25th; Best Finish: 19th (Auto Club), Current Points Position: 32nd
- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
- Jones at Las Vegas Speedway: Erik Jones will make his 12th Cup Series start at the 1.5 mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5. In his previous 11 starts at the track in the Cup Series, Jones has a best finish of eighth on three different occasions - March 2018, September 2020 and October 2022. In total, Jones has four top-10 finishes in the Cup Series.
Jones has two Xfinity Series starts at the track with his best start of second and best finish of third coming in his rookie season in 2016. He led seven laps during the Xfinity Series race in 2015, but his strong run was derailed late in the race by contact with a competitor and resulted in a 29th-place finish.
In the Truck Series, Jones has two starts at the track with both finishes resulting in top-nine results. His first start at the track came in 2014 where he started the race 13th and led 19 laps on his way to victory lane. During his rookie season and championship season, Jones returned to the track where he finished ninth in the 2015 event.
- From the Driver’s Seat: "Hopefully Las Vegas will be a good race for us this weekend and we can get our season rolling. We struggled a little bit at Fontana, so looking forward to getting back to Las Vegas where we were pretty good in the Spring last year in this race and in the Fall I thought we were decent. I'm hoping we can make some gains, try some new stuff and get some good points from the weekend. Looking forward to getting there and hopefully having a good run in our No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet."
LMC PR