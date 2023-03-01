LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

- About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

- Home to Vegas: Entering the third race of the season, Gragson returns to his home track. The Las Vegas native has made starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in all three of NASCAR’s premier series’. In the Truck series racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Gragson made three starts, scored one pole position, led 57 laps and has two top-15 finishes at the 1.5-mile track. In eight Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas, Gragson has collected seven top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He has one NASCAR Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile track, where he filled in for the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and finished 11th last fall.

- Vegas Golden Knights: Growing up in Vegas, Gragson was an avid Las Vegas Golden Knights fan. He will attend the team's morning skate session Wednesday evening's game in which the Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7pm local time at T-Mobile Arena.

- The Bullring: Like many racers from Las Vegas before him, Gragson got his start at the age of 13 racing Bandoleros at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway “Bullring”. A 14-time Bullring winner, Gragson then joined the INEX Legends Car Racing Series at the age of 15, winning the 2014 Young Lion Road Course Championship. He then moved on to Super Late Models and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West Series’ before landing a full-time NASCAR truck series ride.

- Local Owner: LEGACY Motor Club owner and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company, Maury Gallagher also calls Las Vegas, Nevada home. Vegas is the 2024 home to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium which houses the Las Vegas Raiders. Gallagher serves as chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, a group comprised of community leaders in business, tourism, gaming, sports, entertainment and government which are responsible for the city’s collective hosting effort.

- Noah Gragson Appearances: Fans attending the Pennzoil 400 will have a chance to meet Noah on race day:

Sunday, March 5th - 10:15 – 10:30 am Q&A on Stage in the NEON GARAGE

- From the Driver’s Seat: “I’m excited to keep building momentum with our No. 42 Sunseeker Chevrolet and the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team. Coming back to my hometown is always good to see family and friends, it’s always great anytime I can get back there and there would be nothing sweeter than to run well at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”