Christopher Bell - No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Auto Club Speedway

No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) this weekend in the No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In 2020, his rookie year, Bell made his first NCS start at Fontana. His day ended early when a jack bolt went through the radiator of his Camry. In 2021, Bell started 19 th and raced his way up to 13 th when he reported he lost water pressure. The team brought him in to blow out the vents and add water. Bell finished stage one but shortly after a spin in stage two the car over heated and ended his day early.

Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) this weekend in the No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In 2020, his rookie year, Bell made his first NCS start at Fontana. His day ended early when a jack bolt went through the radiator of his Camry. In 2021, Bell started 19 and raced his way up to 13 when he reported he lost water pressure. The team brought him in to blow out the vents and add water. Bell finished stage one but shortly after a spin in stage two the car over heated and ended his day early. NXS AT FONTANA: Bell has made two prior starts at the 2.0-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). In 2018 Bell qualified on the pole and in 2019 Bell started fourth and finished third.

Bell has made two prior starts at the 2.0-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). In 2018 Bell qualified on the pole and in 2019 Bell started fourth and finished third. SIRIUSXM: SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. SiriusXM’s exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. SiriusXM’s exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans. SIRIUSXM ON THE 20: SiriusXM will appear on the No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry for back-to-back West coast races at Fontana and Las Vegas.

SiriusXM will appear on the No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry for back-to-back West coast races at Fontana and Las Vegas. DAYTONA RECAP: Bell maneuvered his way to a second-place finish in his Duel race at Daytona, narrowly missing taking home the win. The second-place finish in Duel 1 lined him up fifth for the start of the Daytona 500. Bell strategically positioned himself throughout the race to avoid any contact and be in position at the end. The race went into multiple over-time attempts and when the checkered flag fell Bell was scored third, his best finish in the Daytona 500.

Bell maneuvered his way to a second-place finish in his Duel race at Daytona, narrowly missing taking home the win. The second-place finish in Duel 1 lined him up fifth for the start of the Daytona 500. Bell strategically positioned himself throughout the race to avoid any contact and be in position at the end. The race went into multiple over-time attempts and when the checkered flag fell Bell was scored third, his best finish in the Daytona 500. JGR AT AUTO CLUB SPEEDWAY: In 93 combined starts at Auto Club Speedway, JGR has earned three NCS victories 20 top-five finishes, 40 top-10s and 1,083 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won five pole awards with an average start of 14.4 an average finish of 15.7.

In 93 combined starts at Auto Club Speedway, JGR has earned three NCS victories 20 top-five finishes, 40 top-10s and 1,083 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won five pole awards with an average start of 14.4 an average finish of 15.7. RACE INFO: The Pala Casino at Auto Club Speedway begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I really enjoy Fontana the racetrack but it hasn’t liked me back. Statistically it is one of my worst racetracks, but I really enjoy the challenge of it and the layout of it. Hopefully we have a good showing this time.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 0 0 0 20.5 37

Bell’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 1 1 0 20 5.0 3.0

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 109 4 22 44 4 711 15.1 16.5

JGR PR