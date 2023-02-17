Transcripts: Zane Smith - Pit Road Interview

Q. Zane Smith just raced his way into the Daytona 500. You told me earlier today there were no nerves, you didn't have time for nerves. Were there nerves when you got down to the end there?

ZANE SMITH: Very. Once we got to about 10 to go I'm lake, man, please, please no caution. But just a huge shout-out to my whole FRM team, our Wellcare Mustang was good enough to get in, which there's a lot of really good open cars.

Just so proud of everyone. Wellcare and better, Ford Performance. I don't know what life is. I had Jimmie Johnson parked behind me. I watched him all my life growing up and still is my idol.

Just unbelievable being in the Great American Race.

NASCAR PR