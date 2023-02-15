LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: DAYTONA 500

|
Daytona International Speedway Stats
- NCS Starts: 38, Wins: 3 (2006 & 2013 DAYTONA 500, Summer, 2013), Poles: 2, Top 5s: 12, Top 10s: 16, Laps led: 302
- NXS Starts: 1, Best start: 34th, Best finish: 5th (2001), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1
NCS Career Stats
- Starts: 686, Championships: 7 (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016) (tied for most all-time), Wins: 83 (sixth all-time), Poles: 36, Top 5s: 232, Top 10s: 374, Laps led: 18,941
- About Carvana: Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first e-commerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana & @CarvanaRacing.
- Johnson is back: Johnson will attempt his 20th DAYTONA 500 this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series officially kicks off the 2023 with the Great American Race. The two-time DAYTONA 500 winner is hoping to add a third championship ring to his trophy case. Johnson’s final full-time race took place on November 8th, 2020 at Phoenix Raceway. After spending two seasons in INDYCAR, this will be the seven-time NASCAR champion’s first race back into the sport where he secured his legacy.
As an unchartered car entry, Johnson will have to qualify for the 500-mile event, but also has a higher stake in the race, as he is a co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB which fields the No. 42 of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 of Erik Jones. Fans will have to get used to seeing Johnson in another number other than the No. 48 as he will make his first start in the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro, sponsored with Carvana – who rode the wave with Johnson through his INDYCAR journey.
Johnsons’ first ever DAYTONA 500 was in 2002, where as a rookie he won the pole position and finished 15th. His first DAYTONA 500 championship was in 2006. Johnson etched his name as a DAYTONA 500 champion as a second time in 2013, when he led 17 laps and beat Dale Earnhardt, Jr., for the victory.
Johnson currently sits tied for sixth with Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough on the NASCAR all-time wins list with 83. His next win will tie him with Bobby Allison and Darrel Waltrip, who are tied for fifth on the all-time win list.
- Jimmie Johnson Sightings: Fans attending this weekend’s races at Daytona International Speedway will have multiple chances to see Jimmie Johnson:
- Grand Command: As NASCAR reflects on its history to start its 75th Anniversary season, nine legends of the sport – all of whom have won the DAYTONA 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series championship – will come together to serve as grand marshals for the 65th running of The Great American Race. Five NASCAR Hall of Famers and four future Hall of Famers in Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Jeff Gordon, Dale Jarrett, Kevin Harvick, Johnson, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano will collectively give the command to fire engines for the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19.
- Off-Season Testing: Johnson was able to complete his ‘driver orientation’ program with NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway earlier this month as he was able to pilot the NextGen Chevrolet Camaro for the first time prior to qualifying at Daytona Wednesday night.
- Super Bowl Presence – Johnson was able to connect with longtime friend and former team owner Jeff Gordon for a DAYTONA 500 promotion during Super Bowl LVII. ICYMI: Click here.
- Making the show: Johnson and the No. 84 Carvana Chevy team will have to earn their spot this weekend. There are 42 teams will vie for just 40 eligible spots – and 36 of the 40 eligible spots are already taken by the Charter cars leaving just six spots for the Open teams, to include Johnson. Qualifying kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8:00pm ET on FOX.
- Todd Gordon on the box: Johnson and Gordon will both tackle the NextGen car together this week at Daytona. Gordon has been spending his time on the airways with MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio since stepping back from the NASCAR Cup Series grind and working with driver Joey Logano. Gordon was able to attend the test with Johnson at Phoenix and has been working with the No. 84 team in preparation for NASCAR’s biggest stage.
- From the Driver’s Seat: “I feel like the last two months have gone fast and slow at the same time. We have been doing SO much at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB from the rebrand, to testing, to sponsor launches to onboarding personnel. I never thought I would be so fortunate to be in this position – as a team owner and being back in NASCAR in this capacity but I wouldn’t have it any other way. There is pressure to make the show, but LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has a lot of strength on the superspeedway program, and Erik (Jones) and Noah (Gragson) as well as the crew chiefs have great notes for us to start with.”
