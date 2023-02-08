SiriusXM Returns as Sponsor for Christopher Bell’s and Tyler Reddick’s Toyota Racing Camry TRDs for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Races

SiriusXM will be featured as the primary sponsor on both of Toyota’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) teams – Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (23XI) – for multiple races during the 2023 season.

“We are excited to be back with Toyota Racing for the 2023 season. We look forward to seeing the SiriusXM colors back on Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry following his stellar 2022 season showcase and we’re excited to welcome Tyler Reddick and his No. 45 Toyota Camry to the team,” said John Zavisa, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of Automotive Partnerships. “We are so proud of our long-standing relationship with Toyota and the opportunity to deliver SiriusXM as a standard feature on every vehicle they manufacture for sale in the Continental U.S.”

Bell, who advanced to his first Championship 4 last season, will run the SiriusXM scheme in back-to-back races to start the season at Southern California’s Auto Club Speedway in February and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

“It’s great to represent a company like SiriusXM during the NASCAR Cup Series season,” said Bell. “SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is such an integral part of getting our sport out to the public and we all enjoy so many different stations in our personal lives, it’s great to carry their colors.”

New Team Toyota driver Reddick will run the SiriusXM scheme three times for 23XI in the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD, including the Toyota Owners race weekend in Richmond, Darlington Raceway’s May event and at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August.

“There are so many new opportunities for me this season and getting the opportunity to run SiriusXM on my Camry TRD is just another one of those,” said Reddick. “I’ve always been a fan of SiriusXM, but to learn about their relationship with Toyota with production vehicles along with the relationship all of us have with them already makes for a pretty awesome collaboration that comes together on my No. 45 Camry TRD.”

These sponsorships highlight the long-running Toyota relationship with SiriusXM in NASCAR which began in 2007. In 2019, SiriusXM announced a landmark agreement with Toyota where all Toyota models sold in the Continental U.S. with next generation head units would be outfitted with SiriusXM. All Toyota customers receive a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan, which delivers SiriusXM’s full lineup of exclusive and curated content, plus access to SiriusXM outside the vehicles on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers, with the purchase of their vehicle.

