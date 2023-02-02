Massive Partnership Lineup Announced for JTG Daugherty Racing’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

The NASCAR Cup Series season is ramping up, and the JTG Daugherty Racing’s partner list for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro is close to completing its lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.



“We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup today,” said Paul Zindrick, JTG Daugherty Racing VP of Corporate Partnerships. “At the top of the pyramid is Kroger® because we could not do this without their unwavering support. Together we have built a best-in-class program that provides a positive ROI to our new and existing partners.”



“It has been a busy offseason, and we are excited to get the season kicked off with all of our partners,” added JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter. “Our goal this season is to win races and to sell cases!”



The Kroger Co., which is one of JTG Daugherty Racing’s longest running relationships and the nation’s largest grocer, has played an integral role with the company since 2010. The team has coordinated countless merchandising events and promotional campaigns with multiple divisions and CPG (consumer packaged goods) partners. To tie into the divisional activations, banners will be rotated on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro. Those banners include: Kroger, Dillons®, Food 4 Less®, Fry’s® Food Stores, Mariano’s, Ralphs® and Smith’s®.



For starters, Food 4 Less takes center stage for NASCAR’s electrifying preseason race, The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The No. 47 Food 4 Less Camaro will carry The Kraft-Heinz Company’s supremely creamy Velveeta® brand during the exhibition race this Sunday on FOX.



“We have an impressive list of partners in our Kroger Racing program,” said two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “We’re looking forward to starting our regular season and delivering both on and off the track for our Kroger Racing partners.”



JTG Daugherty Racing has added multiple new partners including The Coca-Cola Company, which has rich ties to stock-car racing with roots that run deep. This year, the beverage giant has elevated their partnership with the Kroger Racing team and will feature Coca-Cola® in a variety of races this season on the No. 47.



Another major partner added is Kellogg Company, which features delicious brands that we know and love while “creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through trusted food brands.” The Kellogg Company will highlight hero brand Cheez-It® snack crackers and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® cereal that gives the “sweet spark to go all in.”



New to the stable as well is Blue Buffalo™ dog and cat food with the finest natural ingredients, where quality ingredients are only the beginning. Animals have always been near and dear to the hearts of our team owners since the company’s inception and the brand is a great fit.



Surely, to be a fan favorite, Dreyer’s™ Grand Ice Cream has jumped on board. For nearly a century, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream has served up scoops. They will spotlight Drumstick®, which has been America’s favorite since 1928 and a staple in the team’s freezer throughout the years.



Continuing with the momentum, Tree Top® has joined the racing organization as well. Tree Top takes “pride in good fruit and crafting 100% fruit juice.” They turn fruit they harvest into Apple Sauce that people have enjoyed for generations. Both their Apple Sauce and Apple Juice will be displayed on the No. 47 Camaro.



We’re also excited to announce Upfield™ is joining the team. They are new to us, but their slow-churned creamy Country Crock® spread is not new to racing. NASCAR fans will get to see mom’s ally in action during Darlington’s Throwback weekend. Also, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® will be spotlighted in the program.



But wait, there’s more! The team welcomes Pit Boss®, which covers the rubs and spices category and is our official grilling partner for this season. We are also happy to announce that Sugarlands Distilling Co., which performs the age-old craft of distilling fine award-winning spirits, has joined the racing organization. Further, to help soothe our aches and pains during the season, Sanofi’s Icy Hot® comprehensive line of pain-relieving solutions has been signed.



Up next are our long-term partners. Like The Kroger Co., Kimberly-Clark has been a longstanding partner of ours for over a decade. Their first appearance on the No. 47 was also in 2010 with Scott® Products, and they sponsored the No. 47 car when we visited Victory Lane in 2014 at Watkins Glen International. Scott® Brand, Cottonelle®, Kleenex® and Viva® will be featured on Stenhouse Jr.’s car at various times during the 2023 season. The pioneer and global leader is jumpstarting the regular season with Cottonelle on the No. 47 Kroger Camaro for the Daytona 500 on February 19th.



Another one of our innovative partners, Bimbo Bakeries USA, has returned for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. For half a decade, their shopper marketing team has found clever ways to showcase and successfully activate the partnership all year long. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow together, and highlighting their iconic brands. Thomas’®, known for “English Muffins to Everything Bagels,” is identified as the hero brand while Entenmann’s® and Ball Park® Buns & Rolls will have nice visibility during select events.



One more returning partner includes the trusted brands of Colgate-Palmolive. Over 200 years they have served hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide. Their Irish Spring® Body Wash was spotted in multiple races during the 2022 season and strategically had placement on the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro for the Bristol Dirt Race. The team needed Irish Spring® Body Wash from the cloud of dirt kicked up during that cool spectacle. Irish Spring returns for the Bristol Dirt Race on April 9th.



Shifting from body wash to a snack bar category, General Mills returns with their perfect bars for wherever you are. Nature Valley™ is packing a punch with snacks that keep you going throughout the day. Additionally, they are featuring Totino’s™ golden Pizza Rolls and Party Pizza.



Next, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of great food with innovation at the heart of what they do. Their iconic protein snack, Slim Jim®, is back on the No. 47 Camaro.



Adding to the powerhouse brands listed is The Hershey Company, which has 90 beloved brands and a legacy of goodness. It was nostalgic to see their Reese’s® brand return to NASCAR on Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro at Charlotte last year. This time around, they will be with us at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star race weekend.



Then we have Harvest Hill’s bold and tasty unique orange drink, SUNNYD®. They have a long history with Stenhouse Jr. prior to the Olive Branch, Mississippi native joining JTG Daugherty Racing in 2020. We’re proud to announce they have signed on for this season, especially since they have played a vital role in Stenhouse Jr.’s NASCAR Cup Series success: two wins, three pole awards, 20 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes.



Riviana® Foods Inc. is another longstanding partner featuring Minute® Rice that suits our team and NASCAR consumers’ fast-paced lifestyle. Minute Rice is quick and easy to make with great flavor for a side dish or as a recipe ingredient and a household name.



That wraps up the list for now. In the coming weeks, the team plans to share more news as contracts are placed in the drawer. For now, be sure to tune into the upcoming preseason exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Busch Light Class airs at 8 PM ET on FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Sunday, February 5th (and qualifying heat races begin at 5 PM ET).



JTG Racing PR