Trackhouse Chevrolets to Carry Worldwide Express Livery In 21 Races During the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

The WWEX Racing blue and black paint scheme, which burst onto the NASCAR Cup Series scene in 2022, will return with an even greater presence in 2023, serving as the primary sponsor in 21 races on Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez’s Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets.



The Dallas-based global logistics group comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers announced today its logos will be featured on Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet in 19 races, and two more times on Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet throughout the 2023 season, under the WWEX Racing initiative. WWEX Racing kicks off the season on Chastain’s Chevrolet at the season opening Busch Clash inside the fabled Los Angeles Coliseum on February 5.



“I think race fans are really going to like the new clean look of our WWEX Racing Chevrolet this year. They are certainly going to see a lot of it in the upcoming races,” said Chastain who posted a career best two victories and a second-place finish in the 2022 Driver Championship standings.



“We came together last year and it just clicked from the start between me, Trackhouse and Worldwide Express. We had a lot of great fortune with the No. 1 team. The program is so much stronger this year thanks to Worldwide Express and all of our partners, and we are ready to continue the momentum. The WWEX group sees the powerful business to business platform that we have created, and we are ready to score some big wins on and off the track.”



It’s been a strategic growth pattern for the WWEX group of brands in NASCAR, starting with its involvement in the Craftsman Truck Series and climbing NASCAR’s premier series, the Cup Series, last year with Trackhouse Racing. The company debuted in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, where Chastain’s bid for victory ended in a spectacular near-flip on the front stretch that made the highlights of every nightly newscast and social media platform.



WWEX Racing appeared on Chastain and Suárez’s car 11 times in 2022.



Since its debut, Worldwide Express has utilized the program for marketing, social/digital media campaigns, customer hosting and hospitality including VIP events with Chastain and Suárez, and created numerous business-to-business relationships which fuel the success of the program.



The company also became the Official Partner of NASCAR and a race entitlement sponsor at Richmond Raceway (Va.) in 2022, securing official logistics partner status.



“We are proud to partner with Trackhouse Racing," said Mike Grayson, executive vice president of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers. "Trackhouse was the most exciting team in 2022 and we believe that will continue into 2023. We have built deep business connections within the sport thanks to the Trackhouse team, and we look forward to watching more fans interact with each of the WWEX brands throughout the season.”



Through its three go-to-market channels of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, the WWEX group of brands has become a top-ranked, full-service logistics provider offering supercharged parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload and managed transportation shipping services for customers nationwide. Customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value-driven solutions, thanks to the company’s logistics experts, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved shipping needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of expertise.



Both Chastain and Suárez are coming off breakout seasons in 2022. The duo combined for three wins, 21 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes. Chastain’s second and Suárez’s 10th place finishes in the standings were career bests.



For inquiries about the Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers and the Trackhouse Racing sponsorship: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Learn more about the sponsorship at wwexracing.com.



Trackhouse Racing PR