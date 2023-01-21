Horizon Hobby, ARRMA, Front Row Motorsports, and Michael McDowell Introduce Limited Edition NASCAR Cup Series Body for ARRMA 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX

Horizon Hobby and ARRMA has introduced a limited edition No. 34 Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series body for the 1/7 Infraction 6S BLX. The body is a fully licensed replica of the No. 34 Support your Local Hobby Shop Ford Mustang that Michael McDowell raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Only 1,200 pieces have been produced. The Infraction is an 80-plus mile per hour RC.
The body is only available for purchase in store at consumers local hobby shop. Horizon Hobby did this to support the local hobby shop and is not available for sale online. Pre-orders are filling now with an expected delivery date of mid-March.
“This is such a cool project to be a part of,” said McDowell. “Growing up, I started in RC racing and it's cool to see what I raced at Daytona come to life as a best-performing RC body. And this is a great way to get to your local hobby shop and get involved or continue your passion for the hobby."
Fans can go to https://www.horizonhobby.com/product/limited-edition-no.34-ford-mustang-nascar-cup-series-body-infraction-6s/ARA410017.html to preview the body.
FRM PR
Speedway Digest Staff
