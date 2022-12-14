Erik Jones and the Erik Jones Foundation Visit Flint Firebirds

As the NASCAR off-season kicks into full gear, NASCAR driver and Michigan native, Erik Jones will make his way home for the Flint Firebirds hockey game on Friday night, December 16, in Flint, Michigan. As part of the night, Jones will be on site for various events and fans can support the Erik Jones Foundation throughout the night.

A key initiative for the Flint Firebirds and their community support, the Flint Firebirds have partnered with Jones and his foundation for Friday’s game with proceeds of the 50/50 raffle benefitting the Erik Jones Foundation. In addition to winning the 50/50 draw, fans will have the opportunity to win a VIP experience at Michigan International Speedway on August 6, 2023, and Erik Jones swag.

“It’s always a great time to come back to my home and this year, to be able to partner with the Flint Firebirds is really cool for me,” said Jones. “This community, and really everyone around Michigan, has always been supportive of me and my career and to now see that support cross over to the foundation and the initiatives that are important to me is really special. I hope fans will come out, support the foundation, and catch a good game on Friday night. I’m a hockey fan, so I know I’m looking forward to it and seeing all the fans and the community come out and support these great organizations.”

In addition to the 50/50 raffle, fans can purchase advance tickets online at flintfirebirds.com and use the code EJ43 for a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Erik Jones Foundation.

Jones will be on site for a pre-game Q&A with Flint Firebirds season ticket holders and an appearance during intermission festivities. The No. 43 show car will be at the arena for fans to view and take photos with before and during the game.

Doors for Friday night’s game against the Sarnia Sting, open at 6 p.m. ET with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

The Flint Firebirds are coming off their best season in franchise history where they set a franchise record with 42 wins and made it all the way to Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. This year, they are looking to duplicate that success as they sit just five points out of first place in the Western Conference. Only one point currently separates the Firebirds and the rival Sting in the West Division, a team Flint has won four out of six against so far this season.

The Flint Firebirds are a proud member of the prestigious 20-team Ontario Hockey League. The OHL is one of three leagues that constitute the 60-team Canadian Hockey League (CHL), which is known as the world’s premiere player development league for the NHL. On NHL opening day rosters in October, 70% of NHL players were CHL alums. Since the Firebirds’ inception in Flint, Michigan seven seasons ago, the team has produced 24 NHL-signed or drafted players.

The Erik Jones Foundation was established in 2021 and focuses on changing lives by igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare. Marking the organizations one year mark, Jones and the Erik Jones Foundation presented the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma, with a $20,000 donation during the 2022 race weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

EJF PR