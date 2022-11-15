Wednesday, Nov 16

Ty Gibbs To Compete in NASCAR Cup Series in 2023

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Nov 15 61
Ty Gibbs To Compete in NASCAR Cup Series in 2023

Ty Gibbs will compete full time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD.

Gibbs won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity title with seven wins and 23 top-10 finishes. In just 51 career Xfinity starts, he’s won 11 races (21 percent), scored 33 top-10 finishes (64 percent) and led 1,234 laps. He also won the 2021 ARCA Menard Series championship.

Chris Gayle, who served as crew chief during his NASCAR Xfinity Championship season, will move with Gibbs to serve as crew chief in the Cup Series.

JGR intends to utilize the No. 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series in future years.

JGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season Stewart-Haas Racing Promotes Ryan Preece to NASCAR Cup Series »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.