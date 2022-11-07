NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race results from Phoenix Raceway
Speedway Digest Staff Sunday, Nov 06 27
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second NASCAR Cup title
- Joey Logano Wins 2022 Nascar Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock
- 34th Annual Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Plans 2023 Season at Grandview Speedway
- Keselowski’s Day Ends Early after Car Catches Fire
- Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale