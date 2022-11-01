Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano and Smith Running for Championships This Weekend

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: PHOENIX CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES
Joey Logano and Zane Smith will be looking to win championships this weekend as the NASCAR season comes to a close at Phoenix Raceway. Logano is looking to secure his second Cup Series championship to go with the one he captured in 2018 while Smith hopes the third time is the charm as he competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship 4 for the third straight season.
This Week’s Schedule:
Friday, November 4 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)
Saturday, November 5 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 6 p.m. ET (USA)
Sunday, November 5 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT PHOENIX
- Ford has 18 series wins at Phoenix Raceway.
- Alan Kulwicki won the first series race at Phoenix Raceway in 1988.
- Current Ford drivers Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe have series wins.
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – Team Penske
This marks the fifth time Logano has made it to the Championship 4 and, ironically, they have all come in even years (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022)…Logano has three wins this season and a victory in the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum in the debut race for the Next Gen Mustang…His regular season wins came at Darlington, Gateway and Las Vegas…This is the seventh time in 10 seasons that Logano has won two or more races in a season with Ford…He has 28 career wins with Team Penske, making him the organization’s all-time winningest driver with Ford…Those 28 victories put him sixth on the all-time Ford Cup Series in list…In 27 starts at Phoenix Raceway, he has two wins, seven top-5 and 15 top-10 finishes…
JOEY LOGANO IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4
2014 – 4th
2016 – 2nd
2018 – 1st
2020 – 3rd
2022 -- ?
FORD’S NCS CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVERS
1965 – Ned Jarrett
1968 – David Pearson
1969 – David Pearson
1988 – Bill Elliott
1992 – Alan Kulwicki
1999 – Dale Jarrett
2003 – Matt Kenseth
2004 – Kurt Busch
2018 – Joey Logano
FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT PHOENIX
- Ford leads all manufacturers with 15 series wins at Phoenix Raceway.
- Owners Jack Roush (9) and Roger Penske (5) have combined to win 14 series races.
- Austin Cindric won the 2020 series championship in overtime at Phoenix.
FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT PHOENIX
- Ford has 3 series wins at Phoenix Raceway.
- Joe Ruttman won Ford’s first race at the track in 1997.
- Mike Bliss and Greg Biffle have the other Ford wins.
ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Michael Roberts Construction Ford F-150 – Front Row Motorsports
Zane Smith will be making his third straight Championship 4 appearance, but it’s his first with Ford as he finishes his initial season with Front Row Motorsports…He has finished as the series runner-up in each of the last two seasons…Smith is tied for the series lead with three wins in 2022…He also leads all drivers with 13 top-5 and 18 top-10 finishes in 22 starts…He registered his three wins this season at Daytona, Circuit of the Americas and Kansas…In two career series starts at Phoenix, he has finished second (2020) and fifth (2021).
ZANE SMITH IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4
2020 – 2nd
2021 – 2nd
2022 -- ?
FORD’S NCWTS CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVERS
2000 – Greg Biffle
2019 – Matt Crafton
FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT PHOENIX
1988 – Alan Kulwicki
1989 – Bill Elliott
1991 – Davey Allison
1992 – Davey Allison
1993 – Mark Martin
1995 – Ricky Rudd
1997 – Dale Jarrett
1998 – Rusty Wallace
2000 – Jeff Burton
2001 – Jeff Burton
2002 – Matt Kenseth
2005 – Kurt Busch (1)
2010 – Carl Edwards (2)
2013 – Carl Edwards (1)
2016 – Joey Logano (2)
2018 – Kevin Harvick (1)
2020 – Joey Logano (1)
2022 – Chase Briscoe (1)
FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT PHOENIX
2000 – Jeff Burton
2001 – Greg Biffle
2003 – Bobby Hamilton Jr.
2005 – Greg Biffle (1) and Carl Edwards (2)
2006 – Matt Kenseth (2)
2008 – Carl Edwards (2)
2009 – Greg Biffle (1) and Carl Edwards (2)
2010 – Carl Edwards (2)
2014 – Brad Keselowski (2)
2015 – Joey Logano (1)
2018 – Brad Keselowski (1)
2020 – Austin Cindric (2)
2021 – Austin Cindric (1)
FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT PHOENIX
1997 – Joe Ruttman (2)
1998 – Mike Bliss (2)
2001 – Greg Biffle
