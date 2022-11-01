Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano and Smith Running for Championships This Weekend

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: PHOENIX CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES

Joey Logano and Zane Smith will be looking to win championships this weekend as the NASCAR season comes to a close at Phoenix Raceway. Logano is looking to secure his second Cup Series championship to go with the one he captured in 2018 while Smith hopes the third time is the charm as he competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship 4 for the third straight season.

This Week’s Schedule:

Friday, November 4 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, November 5 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 6 p.m. ET (USA)

Sunday, November 5 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT PHOENIX

Ford has 18 series wins at Phoenix Raceway.

Alan Kulwicki won the first series race at Phoenix Raceway in 1988.

Current Ford drivers Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe have series wins.

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – Team Penske

This marks the fifth time Logano has made it to the Championship 4 and, ironically, they have all come in even years (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022)…Logano has three wins this season and a victory in the season-opening Clash at the Coliseum in the debut race for the Next Gen Mustang…His regular season wins came at Darlington, Gateway and Las Vegas…This is the seventh time in 10 seasons that Logano has won two or more races in a season with Ford…He has 28 career wins with Team Penske, making him the organization’s all-time winningest driver with Ford…Those 28 victories put him sixth on the all-time Ford Cup Series in list…In 27 starts at Phoenix Raceway, he has two wins, seven top-5 and 15 top-10 finishes…

JOEY LOGANO IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4

2014 – 4th

2016 – 2nd

2018 – 1st

2020 – 3rd

2022 -- ?

FORD’S NCS CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVERS

1965 – Ned Jarrett

1968 – David Pearson

1969 – David Pearson

1988 – Bill Elliott

1992 – Alan Kulwicki

1999 – Dale Jarrett

2003 – Matt Kenseth

2004 – Kurt Busch

2018 – Joey Logano

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT PHOENIX

Ford leads all manufacturers with 15 series wins at Phoenix Raceway.

Owners Jack Roush (9) and Roger Penske (5) have combined to win 14 series races.

Austin Cindric won the 2020 series championship in overtime at Phoenix.

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT PHOENIX

Ford has 3 series wins at Phoenix Raceway.

Joe Ruttman won Ford’s first race at the track in 1997.

Mike Bliss and Greg Biffle have the other Ford wins.

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Michael Roberts Construction Ford F-150 – Front Row Motorsports

Zane Smith will be making his third straight Championship 4 appearance, but it’s his first with Ford as he finishes his initial season with Front Row Motorsports…He has finished as the series runner-up in each of the last two seasons…Smith is tied for the series lead with three wins in 2022…He also leads all drivers with 13 top-5 and 18 top-10 finishes in 22 starts…He registered his three wins this season at Daytona, Circuit of the Americas and Kansas…In two career series starts at Phoenix, he has finished second (2020) and fifth (2021).

ZANE SMITH IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4

2020 – 2nd

2021 – 2nd

2022 -- ?

FORD’S NCWTS CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVERS

2000 – Greg Biffle

2019 – Matt Crafton

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT PHOENIX

1988 – Alan Kulwicki

1989 – Bill Elliott

1991 – Davey Allison

1992 – Davey Allison

1993 – Mark Martin

1995 – Ricky Rudd

1997 – Dale Jarrett

1998 – Rusty Wallace

2000 – Jeff Burton

2001 – Jeff Burton

2002 – Matt Kenseth

2005 – Kurt Busch (1)

2010 – Carl Edwards (2)

2013 – Carl Edwards (1)

2016 – Joey Logano (2)

2018 – Kevin Harvick (1)

2020 – Joey Logano (1)

2022 – Chase Briscoe (1)

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT PHOENIX

2000 – Jeff Burton

2001 – Greg Biffle

2003 – Bobby Hamilton Jr.

2005 – Greg Biffle (1) and Carl Edwards (2)

2006 – Matt Kenseth (2)

2008 – Carl Edwards (2)

2009 – Greg Biffle (1) and Carl Edwards (2)

2010 – Carl Edwards (2)

2014 – Brad Keselowski (2)

2015 – Joey Logano (1)

2018 – Brad Keselowski (1)

2020 – Austin Cindric (2)

2021 – Austin Cindric (1)

FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT PHOENIX

1997 – Joe Ruttman (2)

1998 – Mike Bliss (2)

2001 – Greg Biffle

Ford Performance PR