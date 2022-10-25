Brad Keselowski | Martinsville II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Martinsville.

Keselowski at Martinsville

Keselowski, a two-time winner at Martinsville, is set for his 26 th Cup start at the .526-mile track. It ranks as his third-best track statistically with an 11.1 average finish (behind only Loudon and Pocono). He finished 17 th there this spring.

He has finished top-10 in 17 of his 25 starts at ‘The Paperclip,’ good enough for 68 percent of his outings. Of those 17 top-10s, 12 finishes have been inside the top five. Keselowski earned his first Martinsville win back in 2017 in the spring race, and won that same race again two years later.

Keselowski has finished fifth or better in 11 of his last 15 Martinsville races, and of those finished runner-up twice, as well as third three times.

His average starting position at Martinsville is 11.3 with one career pole, the fall race in 2020, with 14 starts inside the top-10 all time. He earned a P9 starting position there this spring.

Keselowski also made four Truck Series starts from 2004-07.

Matt McCall at Martinsville

McCall will call his 15 th Cup race from Martinsville this weekend where he has seven top-10s and a 15.1 average finish.

After just three top-10s in his first nine races, McCall has since finished ninth or better in four of the last five races. He and Kurt Busch ran seventh together last fall, one of four top-10s the duo had together in the No. 1 car. His best finish overall is second (Jamie McMurray – 2015).

McCall’s average starting position stands as 14.7 with five starts inside the top-10.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Martinsville:

“I feel good about where we’re at headed into the weekend. We had a really great test here a few weeks back, and both our cars unloaded with speed in the spring in what felt like a long time ago compared to how far we’ve come in the summer months. Sunday is yet another great opportunity for our team and we’re excited to get it going in the Kohler Generators Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished top-10 in each of the stages Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway and finished fifth in the Violet Defense Ford, his first top five and best finish of the season.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its 13th primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

