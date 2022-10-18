Kyle Busch - Great To Be 'Back'

Safe to say returning to Homestead brings back great memories for you? “For sure. Obviously, any time you go back to a place where we got to celebrate not one, but two championships, those are great memories I will have, and my family will have, forever. It’s also just a fun place to race. I don’t think there’s any driver who doesn’t get excited to race there, you just have some many options on where to run. We’ve been very good there the last 10 races or so and hoping we can get our SKITTLES Lime is Back Camry TRD back to victory lane there. Would be special to get one more win with JGR and with Mars before we close the season out together.” From your experience, how has Homestead changed over the last several years? “The track seems to have aged a little more in recent years, for sure. Definitely a lot of grip for the first few laps, and then it really tapers off, and then everybody is running up next to the fence. I think that’s what we saw in years past. As it got darker in the November races, the track seemed to widen out. It’s just during the day, when it’s hot out and it’s slick out, that the best you can do is run right next to the wall, so expecting some of that this weekend with it being a little bit earlier in the fall. It’s definitely still a racey joint, but track temperatures are very conducive to that. It was definitely different racing there the last couple of years and not having it be for a championship, but it’s always going to be a place where it would be nice to get our SKITTTLES Lime is Back Toyota Camry TRD to victory lane.” Has Homestead always been a fun track for you? “Homestead is a fun racetrack, for sure. I didn’t run well there early in my career, but we were able to really step up our performance and we had some big wins there to show for it. It’s really challenging because of the way the race changes from the beginning to the end, and the way things change from the beginning to the end of your runs. You run the bottom, then you go to the top. You’re always moving around. You’re always thinking.” TSC PR