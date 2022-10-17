Joey Logano Wins in Vegas

Sunday’s 400-mile race started with NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Mark Martin leading the field to the green flag in his Las Vegas Motor Speedway inaugural race-winning Ford Taurus. 3 Ford drivers started in the top 5: Austin Cindric in P2, Ryan Blaney P4, and Joey Logano in P5. In Stage 1, an early race incident took out several front runners, but Logano and Blaney finished up front to capitalize on critical stage points. At the end of Stage 2, there was a battle between Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Ross Chastain. Blaney secured the Stage 2 win with a 1.6-second lead over Logano. The final stage of the race saw several cautions and Logano was shuffled throughout the field. After making a late race pit stop for new tires, Logano gained six spots immediately and started in eighth on the final restart with 16 laps remaining. Chase Briscoe led the pack on the restart while Joey Logano continued to power through the field, battling with Ross Chastain for the lead with just 3 laps to go. Logano completed the race-winning pass and finished with a 0.817 second lead, securing a spot in the race for the championship at Phoenix.