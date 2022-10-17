Post-Race Report | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
South Point 400
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1
Start: 21st
Stage 1 Finish: 17th
Stage 2 Finish: 14th
Finish: 9th
"Overall, I felt like it was a solid day for our No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet team. We fought being a little bit tight most of the day. Track position was critical and we lost that a couple of times. I was fairly happy with the speed we had. The car was fairly comfortable. We had one run where we got really loose, but other than that, we just fought the front issue. We had good speed, and I think we really have something to build on when we come back to Las Vegas in March. To get another top 10 was really solid, and I’m proud of my teammate, Justin (Haley) as well who was extremely fast."
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 28th
Stage 1 Finish: 16th
Stage 2 Finish: 13th
Finish: 14th
"I think we would have been fine with those two tires there in clean air, but as soon as that caution came out, the tires cycled and they just cycled too tight. I got into some dirty air and just fell back after that. I’m really proud of the incredible effort by everyone on this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet team. It’s cool to run up here and start slowly building up these great finishes. We started a little slow, but I feel like the speed is where we want it right now at the end of the season."
- Justin Haley
|
Alsco Uniforms 302
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Alsco Chevrolet
Start: 6th
Stage 1 Finish: 10th
Stage 2 Finish: 8th
Finish: 8th
"It was a bit of a trying day. Our No. 11 Alsco Chevy fought way too loose the majority of the first run, but our long-run speed seemed really really good. We thought by the end of stage two that we were in the ballgame, but we got a penalty on pit road that kind of set us back. We never quite were able to recover. We will take a top 10 and move on."
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet
Start: 15th
Stage 1 Finish: 12th
Stage 2 Finish: 11th
Finish: 11th
"Overall, it was a decent day. We weren’t quite where we wanted to be in our No. 10 Voyager Chevy and we fought loose all day. I think towards the end, we had some good long run speed, so we will keep on moving forward to Homestead next week."
- Landon Cassill
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 SRS Distribution Chevrolet
Start: 1st
Stage 1 Finish: 7th
Stage 2 Finish: 10th
Finish: 22nd
“Everybody's trying hard. We were coming down for the last money pit stop trying to get all we could, but we just made some mistakes and had a couple loose wheels. It happens when you’re trying to get all you can. I’m proud of everybody on this SRS Distribution Chevy team. I thought it might be a struggle, and it was a really big struggle. The guys kept making small adjustments to make the car better, and we thought we were going to make an okay day out of it. It’s frustrating, but we just have to move on."
- AJ Allmendinger
