Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez has a clear mission for the final four races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

He wants to win races and have some fun along the way.

Winning might seem like an obvious goal every weekend for the 30-year-old Monterrey, Mexico native but since he is no longer in the championship battle, trophies are more important than accumulating points.

And, for Suárez, driving a race car is always fun.

He'll combine those two goals Sunday when the Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet carries the logos and colors of Kid Rock's Honky Tonk.

The Nashville bar and steakhouse includes five floors, four stages, and six bars and can accommodate almost two thousand people. The Honky Tonk's namesake Kid Rock is a multi-platinum American rock ‘n roll icon.

His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the ‘90s with singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” to the multi-chart hit “Picture,” a collaboration with Sheryl Crow that charted at No. 4 on the Hot 100, to the global smash hit, “All Summer Long,” which charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia.