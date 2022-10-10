2022 FRM Charlotte II Race Report: McDowell Roughed up Late and Gilliland Improves at the Roval

Love's Travel Stops, Delo Ford team of Michael McDowell had a slow start to the weekend, working on the car heavily to get the car to better handle the cornering challenges the Roval has to offer, and just missing on the final round of qualifying, starting in eleventh. Through nearly all but the final five laps of the race, McDowell and his team worked strategy to their favor by short pitting before each stage break to maintain track position, rather than aim for stage points. With a car that had good ride quality, but was tight under breaking, the team took every opportunity to get the car more to Michael's liking by the end of the race. Running between sixth and eighth most of the race, the Love's, Delo Ford was handling perfectly, and running competitive times on older tires. However, the day took a turn for the worst when the team was roughed up during two late race cautions inside the final handful of laps. What was a great day and a guaranteed top-ten finish, resulted in a 27th place finish. "We had a great Love's Travel Stops, Delo Ford Mustang, and I can't thank all my guys enough for getting the car right with the few opportunities we had. We had a great finish lined up and I thought we were in great position to advance a bit more during that first overtime finish, but it didn't work out that way. The last couple laps were tough after that first incident, with the right rear toe link breaking, so I was just holding on after that trying to salvage what we could." Next, FRM will head back out West, as the Cup Series races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend upcoming.