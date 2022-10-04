Goodyear Fast Facts -- Charlotte Roval

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 32 – 109 laps / 252.9 miles

Charlotte Motor Speedway (2.32-mile roval) – Concord, N.C.

Fast Facts for October 8-9, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 8 sets for the race

(7 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-Front/Right-Rear: D-5112; Right-Front/Left-Rear: D-5113

Tire Circumference: 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 26 psi; Right Front -- 28 psi;

Left Rear -- 20 psi; Right Rear -- 20 psi

Storyline – Cup teams have solid notebook on this road course tire set-up: The tire set-up for NASCAR Cup cars on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is the same one these teams have run several times already this season, giving teams the chance to work from a deep notebook of information in coming up with their car set-ups. Like at recent road course races at Road America, Indianapolis and Watkins Glen, Cup teams will be running the same tire on all four corners of the car, although there will be two Goodyear tire codes – one on left-front and right-rear tire positions and one on the right-front and left-rear. This allows Goodyear to build each distinct code and decorate the outboard sidewall while having the tread run directionally to handle the different stresses asked of it -- hard braking into the corners and hard acceleration off the corners. Cup teams did also run this tire at Circuit of The Americas in March, but that was on just one, consolidated tire code. The only road course that had a different tire set-up this season was Sonoma Raceway, which is considered a more technical course than the others in this group.

“This is a well established tire that the Cup cars are running on the Roval this week,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “When adding the race at COTA, when we ran this same tire with just one code, Cup teams have run this set-up at four races already this season. Having such a consistent tire choice gives teams the chance to refer back to prior races in determining how to set up their cars. A lot has changed since last year’s race at the Roval, so having an established tire removes one variable for the teams to worry about.”

Notes – Cup teams on established road course tire set-up at Charlotte Roval: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on the Charlotte Roval this week . . . these are the same two tire codes Cup teams have run at Road America, Indianapolis and Watkins Glen this season . . . these teams also ran the D-5112 left-front/right-rear tire code on all four tire positions at COTA in March . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

Wet Weather Tires – New size and new tread pattern for Cup in ‘22: Goodyear will bring its completely redesigned wet weather radial tire to the Charlotte Roval for the NASCAR Cup cars . . . Cup teams will be allowed 1 set of wets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and up to 6 sets for the race (5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) . . . in addition to moving from a 15-inch to an 18-inch bead diameter tire, this wet weather tire has a new tread pattern, based on Goodyear’s Eagle Supercar 3 consumer tire . . . this tire was tested at Goodyear’s facility in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 . . . NASCAR Cup teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition at Watkins Glen in August . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 29 – 67 laps / 155.4 miles

Charlotte Motor Speedway (2.32-mile roval) – Concord, N.C.

Fast Facts for October 8, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event

Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 26 psi; Right Front -- 24 psi;

Left Rear -- 21 psi; Right Rear -- 21 psi

Notes – Sixth race on this road course tire for Xfinity teams: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series on the Charlotte Roval this week . . . Xfinity will run the same tire on all four positions at Charlotte . . . this tire debuted at COTA in March and was subsequently run at Portland, Road America, Indianapolis and Watkins Glen. . . as on all NASCAR road courses, Xfinity teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Charlotte.

Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radials to the road course at Watkins Glen for use by Xfinity Series teams, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . teams will have 5 sets of wets available for the event, with a maximum of 4 sets for the race . . . Xfinity teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition at Portland in June . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

