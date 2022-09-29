Hendrick Motorsports statement - Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway after experiencing concussion-like symptoms following an accident in the Sept. 25 event at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bowman, the title-contending driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, was evaluated by physicians today in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Noah Gragson will fill in for Bowman this weekend. The Las Vegas native has 13 Cup-level starts in 2022 with a best finish of fifth Aug. 28 at Daytona International Speedway. The 24-year-old driver won the April 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Talladega.

Hendrick Motorsports PR