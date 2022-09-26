Post-Race Report | Texas Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Start: 31st Stage 1 Finish: 29th Stage 2 Finish: 19th Finish: 3rd "This was a long, challenging race. we finished third at Darlington earlier in the season and started pretty much last there as well, so it’s pretty cool to have another really great run for this Kaulig Racing team. Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 definitely wasn't what I liked, but we kept working on it and actually when it turned dark, we got some good track position and made a heck of a run out of it. I’m really proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. At the end, I was just worried that the right rear is going to go down, so I was just trying to make it to the end. P3 is everything we could want right now." - Justin Haley