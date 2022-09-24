CHEVROLET NCS AT TEXAS: Byron Leads Chevrolet to Six Top-10 Starting Spots

|
TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:
POS. DRIVER
3rd William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1
4th Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Camaro ZL1
6th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1
7th Austin Dillon, No. 3 True Velocity Camaro ZL1
9th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
10th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Aquas Frescas Camaro ZL1
12th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Renu Camaro ZL1
17th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1
21st Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger/NOS Camaro ZL1
26th Noah Gragson, No. 16 Freedom by Ed Morse Camaro ZL1
27th Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1
29th Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Shelton Energy Solutions Camaro ZL1
31st Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
32nd Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Camaro ZL1
35th Landon Cassill, No. 77 WearMe Camaro ZL1
TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:
POS. DRIVER
1st Brad Keselowski (Ford)
2nd Joey Logano (Ford)
5th Michael McDowell (Ford)