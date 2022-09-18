RCR NCS Post Race Report: Bristol

“I’m not exactly sure what happened because I haven’t seen a replay yet. I was told the No. 99 car wrecked in front of the field and got into the No. 47 car. I hate it for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy team. We got left-front suspension damage and if we don’t get that, we’re out there running and probably in a good points position to make it into the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs. It's unfortunate, but we put ourselves in a little bit of a bind, points-wise, in the first two races. We were doing our job today, though. We had a great race car and got stage points. It’s just unfortunate we were caught up in it. Our goal for the rest of the year is to just go and try to win races and get better. I think today was a positive overall. We can use that going into next year.” -Austin Dillon