Down N Dirty Outdoors Partners with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Down N Dirty Outdoors announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2022.

Down N Dirty Outdoors is owned and operated by a band of brothers who Bleed Black. We all came together in the early 2000’s to be the premier game call company for hunters just like us who had the “sickness”. We all grew up hunting public ground and we learned very early that we had to stand out to be successful. Here at DND we pride ourselves in waking up an hour earlier, walking that extra mile, and setting ourselves apart from “average”. We do whatever it takes to reach the summit. Our calls are designed to be the most realistic game calls on the market to aid in accomplishing that very task. This go round is for All the OG’s who were ever so faithful and continue to this day to Bleed Black! This is who we are. This is Down N Dirty Outdoors!

“First, we would like to say thank you to Live Fast Motorsports and BJ McLeod for the opportunity to partner together on the race at Bristol,” said Down N Dirty Outdoors CEO, Tim Berry Jr. “This is a big moment for Down N Dirty Outdoors. We have been working extremely hard this past year, revamping our entire game call line, especially the turkey call line, to compliment the Haint. The Haint is the hands down, premier Turkey Gobble call in the world. We are excited to showcase the Haint in Bristol, TN at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race this Saturday. We look forward to BJ and the #78 DND car being lightning fast and taking home the checkered flag! DND is Back in Black!”

“Live Fast Motorsports is excited to welcome Down N Dirty Outdoors to the team at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said LFM co-owner, Matt Tifft. “Down N Dirty outdoors is a great fit for the fan favorite Bristol night race. Tennessee is known for its great outdoors and the black and camo Down N Dirty No. 78 will turn heads under the Bristol lights. Down N Dirty offers a top-tier game call line and we are looking forward to showcasing The Haint Turkey Gobble call on this weekend’s ride. Be sure to check them out.”

Tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET on USA Network. Buy tickets at bristolmotorspeedway.com/ events/.

For more information about Down N Dirty Outdoors, please visit https:// downndirtyoutdoors.com/.

