NASCAR Announces 2023 NASCAR National Series Schedules

NASCAR Cup Series News
NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During the organization’s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR’s national series will visit an exciting mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with the already-announced Chicago Street Race – a bold, first-of-its-kind addition in a globally renowned city.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX. Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX from Daytona International Speedway.

Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:

  • NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12).
  • As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway – the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.
  • The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.

As for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a pair of road courses join the schedule for the first time in its four-decade history, as Names Will Be Made at Sonoma Raceway (June 10) and the Chicago Street Race (July 1). Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Xfinity Series Playoffs opener (Friday, Sept. 15) and the series will culminate with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 4.

What’s old is new for the ‘Tough Trucks’ as CRAFTSMAN returns to the series, as does a race at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Trucks will make a return to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the second race of the Round of 10 on Sunday, August 27. The visit will mark the first time the Trucks have returned to Brew City since 2009.

In addition, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will get the festivities started on All-Star weekend when the trucks join the stars from the NASCAR Cup Series at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, on Saturday, May 20.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will get underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and like the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, will crown a champion at Phoenix Raceway (Friday, Nov. 3) for the fourth consecutive year.

For tickets to 2023 NASCAR events, please visit www.nascar.com/2023schedule.

The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will again broadcast the 2023 NASCAR season. Networks and start times will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2023 NASCAR National Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):

 

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

 

Date

  

Race / Track

  

Sunday, February 5

  

Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)

  

Thursday, February 16

  

Duel at Daytona

  

Sunday, February 19

  

DAYTONA 500

  

Sunday, February 26

  

Auto Club

  

Sunday, March 5

  

Las Vegas

  

Sunday, March 12

  

Phoenix

  

Sunday, March 19

  

Atlanta

  

Sunday, March 26

  

COTA

  

Sunday, April 2

  

Richmond

  

Sunday, April 9

  

Bristol Dirt

  

Sunday, April 16

  

Martinsville

  

Sunday, April 23

  

Talladega

  

Sunday, April 30

  

Dover

  

Sunday, May 7

  

Kansas

  

Sunday, May 14

  

Darlington

  

Sunday, May 21

  

North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)

  

Sunday, May 28

  

Charlotte

  

Sunday, June 4

  

World Wide Technology Raceway

  

Sunday, June 11

  

Sonoma

  

Sunday, June 25

  

Nashville Superspeedway

  

Sunday, July 2

  

Chicago Street Race

  

Sunday, July 9

  

Atlanta

  

Sunday, July 16

  

New Hampshire

  

Sunday, July 23

  

Pocono

  

Sunday, July 30

  

Richmond

  

Sunday, August 6

  

Michigan

  

Sunday, August 13

  

Indianapolis Road Course

  

Sunday, August 20

  

Watkins Glen

  

Saturday, August 26

  

Daytona

  

Sunday, September 3

  

Darlington

  

Sunday, September 10

  

Kansas

  

Saturday, September 16

  

Bristol

  

Sunday, September 24

  

Texas

  

Sunday, October 1

  

Talladega

  

Sunday, October 8

  

Charlotte Roval

  

Sunday, October 15

  

Las Vegas

  

Sunday, October 22

  

Homestead-Miami

  

Sunday, October 29

  

Martinsville

  

Sunday, November 5

  

Phoenix (Championship)

  

 

2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

 

Date

  

Race / Track

  

Saturday, February 18

  

Daytona

  

Saturday, February 25

  

Auto Club

  

Saturday, March 4

  

Las Vegas

  

Saturday, March 11

  

Phoenix

  

Saturday, March 18

  

Atlanta

  

Saturday, March 25

  

COTA

  

Saturday, April 1

  

Richmond

  

Saturday, April 15

  

Martinsville

  

Saturday, April 22

  

Talladega

  

Saturday, April 29

  

Dover

  

Saturday, May 13

  

Darlington

  

Saturday, May 27

  

Charlotte

  

Saturday, June 3

  

Portland

  

Saturday, June 10

  

Sonoma

  

Saturday, June 24

  

Nashville Superspeedway

  

Saturday, July 1

  

Chicago Street Race

  

Saturday, July 8

  

Atlanta

  

Saturday, July 15

  

New Hampshire

  

Saturday, July 22

  

Pocono

  

Saturday, July 29

  

Road America

  

Saturday, August 5

  

Michigan

  

Saturday, August 12

  

Indianapolis Road Course

  

Saturday, August 19

  

Watkins Glen

  

Friday, August 25

  

Daytona

  

Saturday, September 2

  

Darlington

  

Saturday, September 9

  

Kansas

  

Friday, September 15

  

Bristol

 

Saturday, September 23

  

Texas

 

Saturday, October 7

  

Charlotte Roval

  

Saturday, October 14

  

Las Vegas

  

Saturday, October 21

  

Homestead-Miami

  

Saturday, October 28

  

Martinsville

 

Saturday, November 4

  

Phoenix (Championship)

 

 

 

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

 

Date

  

Race / Track

  

Friday, February 17

  

Daytona

  

Friday, March 3

  

Las Vegas

  

Saturday, March 18

  

Atlanta

  

Saturday, March 25

  

COTA

  

Saturday, April 1

  

Texas

  

Saturday, April 8

  

Bristol Dirt

  

Friday, April 14

  

Martinsville

  

Saturday, May 6

  

Kansas

  

Friday, May 12

  

Darlington

  

Saturday, May 20

  

North Wilkesboro

  

Friday, May 26

  

Charlotte

  

Saturday, June 3

  

World Wide Technology Raceway

  

Friday, June 23

  

Nashville Superspeedway

  

Saturday, July 8

  

Mid-Ohio

  

Saturday, July 22

  

Pocono

  

Saturday, July 29

  

Richmond

  

Friday, August 11

  

Lucas Oil IRP

  

Sunday, August 27

  

Milwaukee

  

Friday, September 8

  

Kansas

  

Thursday, September 14

  

Bristol

 

Saturday, September 30

  

Talladega

  

Saturday, October 21

  

Homestead-Miami

  

Friday, November 3

  

Phoenix (Championship)

 

NASCAR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

