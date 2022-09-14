NASCAR Announces 2023 NASCAR National Series Schedules

NASCAR today announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During the organization’s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR’s national series will visit an exciting mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with the already-announced Chicago Street Race – a bold, first-of-its-kind addition in a globally renowned city.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

The 2023 Cup season will get underway with “round two” of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will take place in East Coast primetime on Sunday, Feb. 5 on FOX. Two weeks later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, the 65th annual DAYTONA 500 will unfold live on FOX from Daytona International Speedway.

Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:

NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12).

As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway – the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.

As for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a pair of road courses join the schedule for the first time in its four-decade history, as Names Will Be Made at Sonoma Raceway (June 10) and the Chicago Street Race (July 1). Bristol Motor Speedway will host the Xfinity Series Playoffs opener (Friday, Sept. 15) and the series will culminate with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 4.

What’s old is new for the ‘Tough Trucks’ as CRAFTSMAN returns to the series, as does a race at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Trucks will make a return to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway for the second race of the Round of 10 on Sunday, August 27. The visit will mark the first time the Trucks have returned to Brew City since 2009.

In addition, the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will get the festivities started on All-Star weekend when the trucks join the stars from the NASCAR Cup Series at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996, on Saturday, May 20.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs will get underway on Friday, Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and like the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, will crown a champion at Phoenix Raceway (Friday, Nov. 3) for the fourth consecutive year.

For tickets to 2023 NASCAR events, please visit www.nascar.com/2023schedule.

The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will again broadcast the 2023 NASCAR season. Networks and start times will be announced at a later date.

Below are the full 2023 NASCAR National Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 26 Daytona Sunday, September 3 Darlington Sunday, September 10 Kansas Saturday, September 16 Bristol Sunday, September 24 Texas Sunday, October 1 Talladega Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami Sunday, October 29 Martinsville Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)

2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 18 Daytona Saturday, February 25 Auto Club Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas Saturday, March 11 Phoenix Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Richmond Saturday, April 15 Martinsville Saturday, April 22 Talladega Saturday, April 29 Dover Saturday, May 13 Darlington Saturday, May 27 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 Portland Saturday, June 10 Sonoma Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 8 Atlanta Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Road America Saturday, August 5 Michigan Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen Friday, August 25 Daytona Saturday, September 2 Darlington Saturday, September 9 Kansas Friday, September 15 Bristol Saturday, September 23 Texas Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami Saturday, October 28 Martinsville Saturday, November 4 Phoenix (Championship)

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Friday, February 17 Daytona Friday, March 3 Las Vegas Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Texas Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt Friday, April 14 Martinsville Saturday, May 6 Kansas Friday, May 12 Darlington Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro Friday, May 26 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Richmond Friday, August 11 Lucas Oil IRP Sunday, August 27 Milwaukee Friday, September 8 Kansas Thursday, September 14 Bristol Saturday, September 30 Talladega Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami Friday, November 3 Phoenix (Championship)

NASCAR PR