Christopher Bell - No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL NCS AT BRISTOL: Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) this weekend in the No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). In his first start at BMS, Bell started towards the back of the field in 35 th based on a random draw and skillfully maneuvered his way around the 0.533-mile concrete oval to earn a top-10 finish. In his second NCS start Bell suffered a flat tire under green late in the race, resulting in a 28 th -place finish. Last year Bell started sixth and was running inside the top 10 in the final stage but contact on-track caused a flat tire. Bell pitted twice under green for repairs and finished the race 29 th .

BELL BRISTOL STATS: Bell has four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at BMS including one win in 2019. In addition to the victory, Bell has two top-five and two top-10 finishes in his four starts and has led 110 laps. Bell also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at BMS, earning one pole and two top-10 finishes.

KANSAS RECAP: Bell won stage one at Kansas after starting fourth in his No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry. Bell continued to be factor throughout the whole race, finishing second in stage two and ultimately crossing the finish line third.

ON THE CAR: Bell will carry the iconic purple colors of Yahoo! Saturday night at Bristol. This is Yahoo!'s fifth race on the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD and he recently earned a fifth-place finish at Darlington with Yahoo! on the No. 20.

JGR AT BRISTOL: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 13 NCS victories at BMS. In 150 combined starts, the organization has tallied 38 top-five finishes, 58 top-10s and 6,294 laps led.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “It’s always going to be a great race whenever you go to Bristol, lap traffic will always be a factor.

They’ve been doing a really good job getting the PJ1 where you have the top and bottom that are both useable to pass cars so it’s always one of the best races of the year and is definitely one of my favorites.”

