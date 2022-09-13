Petty GMS Announces Personnel Changes

Petty GMS today announced Chad Norris will serve as the interim crew chief of the No. 42 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series for the remainder of the 2022 season, replacing first-year crew chief Jerame Donley. The change is effective immediately starting with this week’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Following GMS Racing’s merger with Richard Petty Motorsports in late 2021, the 2022 season became a year of growth for the first-year team. The team was able to add multiple engineers and mechanics throughout the season while strengthening its relationships in the garage with partners and GM. With the added personnel, Petty GMS will start making additional changes on both the No. 42 and the No. 43 team for the remainder of the season to find the best combinations and create the strongest teams to prepare for the 2023 season.

“This year has been a growing year at Petty GMS,” said Joey Cohen, Petty GMS Director of Competition and Engineering. “When the merger happened late last year, we knew it would be tough to come out of the box and win, but also know that to win and be competitive every week, it takes the right people. With some of the recent changes we’ve made on the pit crew side, we feel this is the right time to make additional changes and see what areas still require work for the 2023 season. Our goal is to provide both Erik (Jones) and Noah (Gragson) strong teams next season and the opportunities to win races and contend for a championship. We also see opportunity to increase the performance for Ty and the 42 group the remainder of this season. These decisions are what we feel is best for the growth of Petty GMS.

“We will always be appreciative of Jerame (Donley) and everyone on the No. 42 who helped Petty GMS start in the Cup Series this season.”

Additional changes for both the No. 42 and the No. 43 teams will take place starting this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway and throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.

PGMS PR