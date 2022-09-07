Wednesday, Sep 07

Circle B Diecast Partners with Live Fast Motorsports at Kansas

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Circle B Diecast announced today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 11, 2022. 

The No. 78 Ford Mustang will also feature 76 race fans’ names on the decklid this weekend. Circle B Diecast and LFM teamed up this spring to allow dedicated race fans the opportunity to land their name, or a loved one’s name, on the decklid of B.J. McLeod’s ride. 

Owners, Brent & Ladonna Powell, started in motorsports merchandise in 1999 with their own Action Racing Collectibles Authorized Dealer retail shop.  The entire team at Plan B Sales has been involved in the wholesale and/or retail of licensed motorsports merchandise for a combined 80+ years.

“Circle B Diecast is looking forward to teaming up with Live Fast Motorsports at Kansas Speedway,” said Owner, Brent Powell. “It’s been an exciting process to fill No. 78’s decklid with race fans’ names over the course of the 2022 race season. We featured race fans’ names on BJ’s car this spring at Charlotte Motor Speedway and it was a hit. We are eager to see it come to life again this weekend.”

“Our team is excited to return to Kansas this weekend for the Cup Series race,” said LFM co-owner and driver, BJ McLeod. “Having Circle B Diecast on the car is always exciting and fans appreciate the patriotic scheme. Our team is looking forward to this Sunday’s race.”

Tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 3 PM ET on USA Network. Buy tickets at kansasspeedway.com/events

For more information about Circle B Diecast, please visit www.circlebdiecast.com.

LFM PR

