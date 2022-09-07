Spire Motorsports, Circle B Diecast Partner for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

When the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the second race in the division’s 10-race playoff, a host of drivers and teams are looking to grab the spotlight as the season winds down.



While Corey LaJoie and his Ryan-Sparks led No. 7 Spire Motorsports team missed the playoffs and won’t be racing for championship honors this season, the team will be turning heads on the track while making an impact, locally, for the Neosho (Mo.) School District.



Spire Motorsports has partnered with Circle B Diecast to showcase the Neosho Wildcat Nation aboard LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, honoring the school system Circle B president Brent Powell attended as a young student.



“When thinking of ideas for paint schemes this year, I wanted to run a tribute to the area I’ve always considered home,” said Powell. “I hope both past and present students from Neosho are extremely proud when they see Corey’s car on the track. I can’t think of a better driver or team to represent the Wildcat Nation than Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports.”



Neosho School District is made up of 11 campuses stretching from the Historic Downtown Square all the way to Goodman, Mo., educating approximately 4,700 children and young adults. The district’s mission is to prepare the youth of its community to be people who are intelligent, driven, and make lives better for those around them.



“Everyone is very excited to see our Wildcat speeding around the track,” said Jim Cummins, Superintendent of Neosho School District. “We never imagined a day when our school system would be represented in a NASCAR Cup Series race. Our entire district is very appreciative and will be cheering on the Circle B Diecast/Wildcat Nation car!”



In eleven previous Cup Series starts at the Kansas City (Kan.) oval, LaJoie has logged six top-25 finishes, including a 19th-place effort in the series most recent visit to the track. Dating back to 2011, the Concord, N.C., native also has one NASCAR Xfinity Series’ and one ARCA Menards Series’ start at Kansas Speedway.



“As one of my longtime supporters, I’m happy to represent Brent’s childhood school system,” said LaJoie. “I’m excited for that mean-looking Wildcat on the side of our Spire Motorsports/Circle B Diecast Chevy to give us some extra speed this weekend.”



Heading into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway, LaJoie has earned 11 top-20 finishes during the 2022 season, including a series/career best, fifth-place finish in March at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



“Brent, his wife LaDonna, and Circle B Diecast have been a part of the Spire family for almost its entire existence,” explained Spire Motorsports president Bill Anthony. “It’s extremely gratifying to see how both organizations have grown and evolved over the years. We’ve partnered on so many fun projects in the past, it’s great to see Brent pass his partnership assets on to his alma mater and shine a spotlight on the Neosho Wildcat Nation.”



The Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway will be televised live on USA Sunday, September 11 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 28th of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR