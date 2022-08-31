Kaulig Racing and Ed Morse Automotive Group Team Up for Two NASCAR Cup Series Races

Kaulig Racing and Ed Morse Automotive Group will team up for two NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races, as Noah Gragson will pilot the No. 16 Ed Morse Automotive Group Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. The kick-off to the partnership will be at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 25 for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

“This is the next evolution of our growing brand in the automotive world. As we enter the NASCAR universe, it is an absolute honor to partner with such a devoted and hungry racing team like Kaulig Racing,” said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group.

Amid its first, full season in the NCS, Kaulig Racing continues to develop new partnerships and welcome them to the highest level of motorsports. The Ed Morse Automotive Group is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and has been family-owned for over 75 years. It proudly operates 35 dealerships, 75 franchises, 39 locations, and 25 automotive and motorcycle brands.

“We are super thrilled to welcome Ed Morse Automotive Group into our Kaulig Racing family,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Just as Teddy maintains such high standards in a family run business, Kaulig Racing has always possessed a family atmosphere, something that is rare in NASCAR teams today. Ed Morse Automotive Group does more than just sell cars, it gives back to the community as well, and we share many of those same values at Kaulig Racing.”

So far in the 2022 NCS season, Noah Gragson has earned a top five and three top-20 finishes. He continues to help grow Kaulig Racing in its first, full season in NASCAR’s top series, as he carries the bulk of the remaining races in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 that he shares with teammates AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Ed Morse Automotive Group onboard the No. 16 Camaro,” said Gragson. “Teddy Morse and everyone at Ed Morse Automotive Group truly loves cars and cares about their customers, employees and community. At the end of the day, we both want to do what we love, so I’m looking forward to sharing our passions with each other and growing a partnership.”

