Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Darlington Advance

You’re in the playoffs for a 13th consecutive season and your 16th overall. How does making the playoffs this year compare to any of those previous playoff seasons? “I would say it’s been a very different route to get to this point. As we started the year with the new car, we were on the wrong side of the fence and trying to figure everything out. And as we’ve gone through the year we’ve become progressively better, and we figured some things out and got back to victory lane and really have some momentum as we start the process of these last 10 weeks and racing for a championship. The biggest thing is, we’re giving ourselves a chance to race for the championship – that’s the first goal. That looked bleak for a little while, but now we’re in a good position to get started.” You were on a 65-race winless streak and, coming into August, your playoff chances looked bleak. Then you won back-to-back races to secure your spot in the playoffs as the ninth seed. Is there any rhyme or reason to peaking at the right time? “There’s zero. I wish I could find the keys to that equation. As you look at the things we’ve done this year, as far as our routine and the things that we do and how we communicate, all of that is the same. It’s just the progression of learning about the car, and putting ourselves in a position to have cars that are fast enough to compete at the front. They’ve done a good job of making some adjustments on pit road – the pit crew has been on fire, and they’re making good adjustments on the car. That’s just the learning process that’s come with this particular season. There have been a few races this season where we’ve been in position to win, but haven’t had things work out. I think as you go back to Michigan and Richmond and look at those races, you’re in position to win and have a fast car and everything goes your way and no mistakes. So you just never know when that streak of momentum is going to go your way, and you never know when that streak of momentum is going to go against you. You never know how long it’s going to last in either direction, and you just have to ride that wave as long as you can by just trying to do the right things day after day, week after week, to create the best situation possible to capitalize when it does swing your way.” Do you like Darlington serving as the opening race of the 10-race playoffs? “Well, Darlington just screams NASCAR. From a competitor’s standpoint, when you drive through the tunnel and you look at that racetrack, it looks the same as it did in 1960. From my standpoint, being able to race at a racetrack like that, whatever generation car I’m in, you can relate back to how it started. Darlington is narrow, it’s unique, and it’s just Darlington. You pull in the tunnel and you see the blue tarps and the tents and the people just hanging out in the infield – it’s just a great place to race and forever a part of NASCAR history that I will always enjoy.” What stands out for you the most at Darlington? “I know the characteristics of the racetrack, as far as having to respect it and racing the track. I know what that means, and I’ve definitely been in the wrong position and got carried away and had it bite me before. But it’s a place that I look forward to going to. It’s a place where I enjoy racing and love the challenges that go with it. I think over the last several years we’ve been fortunate to have some success there, and the expectation is to go there and have a chance to race up front and put yourself in contention. So that’ll be the expectation as we go back this time and, hopefully, we can do that and have some fun.” Five hundred miles at Darlington, during the heat and humidity of Labor Day weekend, makes for a very demanding race. How do you approach it? “No matter how hot it is, it’s just a mentally taxing race. It’s just you against the track and being able to have that mindset and know that every lap you have to be up on top of the wheel in order to keep yourself from rubbing up against the wall or doing something that’s detrimental to your car, but also pushing the car hard enough and keeping up with the tire fall-off and understanding all the things that are going on. There are just a lot of moving pieces at Darlington, but it’s really taxing, mentally.” What skillsets are rewarded at Darlington? “Darlington favors the guy who can be very disciplined and is able to push the car right to 99.9 percent of where that tire run is, and be able to put the car up against the wall and not overstep those boundaries. You have to be very disciplined there to get everything out of the car and keep up with the tire fall-off and not tear anything up – on your own, let alone being around everybody else.” Is competing at Darlington about racing the track and your competitors, or is it more about managing your tires? “You’ve got to know when to let somebody go, because you can make it a lot harder on somebody to pass than what it used to be with the things that go on aerodynamically with this particular car. The biggest thing that you have to do is get the restarts right and get yourself really singled out, and once you get singled out, then you can start making some different decisions on when to let somebody go, when to not let somebody go, how hard to fight somebody, and things like that. It just takes one moment there to slip up and the right-rear toe link will be knocked off the car. You can rub the car up against the wall, but if you clip that right-rear tire wrong, it’s going to be the end of your night.” Running that line up against the wall is not the line you typically run. The “Kevin Harvick Line” is along the bottom. Which line is most advantageous, and when? “With this particular car, you’ve just got to be careful with how much you abuse the tires because it drives off the right-rear tire so much that you have to think about that a little bit differently. It didn’t seem like that was 100 percent the preferred way to do it through (turns) three and four the last time. You’ve just got to be as easy as possible on the right-rear tire.” TSC PR