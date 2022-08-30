Boss Truck Shops Partners with Live Fast Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) and Boss Truck Shops announce today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive at Texas Motor Speedway on Sun. Sept. 25, 2022. The partnership combines professional racing and the nation’s growing trucking and transportation industry. Thousands of truckers trust Boss Truck Shops every day to be along with them for the haul, and back.



Boss Truck Shops, Inc., headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, began as one of the state’s first truck stops in 1948. From those beginnings, Boss Truck Shops has grown to 48 locations in 24 states, continuing the tradition started more than 70 years ago of servicing the over-the-road trucking industry’s repair, tire and roadside assistance needs for fleets and owner/operators alike.

Family owned and operated for four generations; Boss Shops continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.bosstruckshop.com.



“Boss Truck Shops is excited to sponsor the Live Fast Motorsports NASCAR #78 Ford Mustang,” said Charlie Bosselman, chairman and CEO of Bosselman Enterprises. “We know it takes a great team to compete on the racetrack, but it also takes a great team behind the scenes to ensure the race cars, parts, tools, and gear get from track to track on semi tractors and trailers. At Boss Truck Shops, we work exclusively on big rigs, to keep America moving. With 48 truck shops in 24 states, we are dedicated to keeping semi tractors and trailers on the road, whether those trucks are hauling freight, or race cars.”



“Our team is super excited to welcome Boss Truck Shops to Texas Motor Speedway,” said co-owner of and driver for Live Fast Motorsports, B.J. McLeod. “In racing, quality products and reliability are important. Boss Truck Shops gets that. They offer nationwide full-service truck repair, emergency roadside and on-site services so you feel confident on the road and always get where you need to go.”



Live Fast Motorsports and Boss Truck Shops are excited to cheer on B.J. McLeod in the No. 78 Ford Mustang on Sunday Sept. 25, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 PM CDT on USA Network. Purchase tickets to the race at texasmotorspeedway.com.

