NASCAR Transcripts: Austin Cindric Pit Road Interview - Daytona International Speedway

Q. Austin Cindric, finished third here at Daytona. Watching the move from Austin Dillon down into turn one, the bump, what happened there?

AUSTIN CINDRIC: I got hit by another race car going 190, 200 miles an hour. Glad I saved it. Glad I had a shot to come back through the field.

He is racing for a Playoff spot. Totally expect to get drove through. Just a matter of time.

Pretty bummed. I mean, we had a shot to win today. Maytag Menards Ford Mustang was obviously quick. We put ourselves in position. Not a scratch on it. Dang it.

Q. How tough was that? You were the only Ford against a sea of Chevys there. Did you know you were a sitting duck?

AUSTIN CINDRIC: I knew I was a sitting duck. I felt like I was Xfinity racing again. I was the only Ford out there. Ragan saved me and I was able to work with both the RWR cars there to get back up through. One lap longer, might have had a shot. I don't know.

Frustrating just to be that close. You know that it's just going to come down to when are they going to take the run.

I was lifting all the way into the tri-oval and trying not to get that gap that big. They were just backing up to each other working together as they should.

Kind of pissed about it, but can't be too upset. In the Playoffs and have a lot to fight for. Great opportunity.

