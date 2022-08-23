Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Daytona Race Advance

No. 99 Freeway Insurance driver Daniel Suárez is looking for two things in Saturday night's superspeedway race - stage victories and, as always, a race victory.

If he prevails on the Daytona highbanks it would mark his second victory of the season and vault him higher in the playoff seedings. He nearly won this race last year going for the lead on the backstretch on the final lap before he was turned by another car causing a multicar crash.

Suárez arrives at Daytona after finishing fifth on the road course at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sunday. The finish marked his sixth top-five finish of 2022 - a new career high.

He and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain have combined for three victories in 2022. Both should be two of the favorites Saturday night.

NBC will televise Saturday's race in Daytona at 7 p.m. EDT.