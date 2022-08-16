Tilley Returns to Race NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) is pleased to announce that Era Motorsport founder, Kyle Tilley, is returning to race in the NASCAR Cup Series with LFM at Watkins Glen International.

The race will take place Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at 3 PM ET. The track is in the town of Dix just southwest of the village of Watkins Glen, New York, at the southern tip of Seneca Lake. The “Glen” is an asphalt 2.45-mile track boasting 8-turns. Tilley will be behind the wheel of the Live Fast Motorsports next generation No. 78 Ford Mustang.

Tilley is excited to announce his partnerships for the upcoming event. The head-turning No. 78 Ford Mustang will proudly wear Brush Creek Valley Farms as its title sponsor. Brush Creek Valley Farms delivers hormone-free, pasture raised Missouri beef and pork right to your door. Gather around the table - or grill - with family and friends to enjoy USDA high quality, fresh, delicious meat. Stock up for your next meal here.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the accomplished racecar driver, Kyle Tilley and Live Fast Motorsports,” said Owner of Brush Creek Valley Farms, Rockael Stubblefield. “Running a small, sustainable farming business in the heart of America means working diligently behind the scenes to produce & distribute hormone-free, pasture-raised meat to families across the country. This is often done with little exposure or recognition. It is our pleasure to partner with someone like Kyle who can truly understand and appreciate the importance of supporting their local farmer; especially in today’s economy. This partnership will give families across America the opportunity to have top-quality and delicious meat delivered straight to their doorstep. We cannot wait to celebrate with Kyle Tilley and Live Fast Motorsports after his win at Watkins Glen!”

The Patriot Military Family Foundation (PMFF) will also be returning as an associate sponsor. The Foundation has supported active-duty military, their dependents, and veterans for more than ten years. PMFF offers a variety of programs which include providing and pairing service dogs with veterans, building tiny homes, contributing funding for the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), which has been successful in relieving PTSD symptoms in 70% of combat veterans who receive it, providing Christmas presents for active-duty military families, and more.

Tilley is honored to be joining the men and women of Live Fast Motorsports again. Tilley made his NASCAR debut with the team in 2021. He returned this 2022 season on 4th of July weekend to race at Road America and finished P30.

“I’m looking forward to another race behind the wheel of the LFM Next Gen Mustang,” said professional racing driver, Kyle Tilley. “I learned a lot my first time out at Road America and am excited to push even harder at Watkins Glen. Big thanks to BJ, Jessica and Matt for their faith in me and our partners at Brush Creek Valley Farms and Patriot Military Family Foundation for their continued support. We had a really strong car at Road America before the power steering failed, so I am looking forward to seeing what we can do at Watkins Glen.”

"It is a pleasure to have Kyle Tilley return and represent our Cup Series team in another road course race,” said driver and co-owner, B.J. McLeod. "Tilley is a talented and respected driver. We are looking forward to welcoming him back and excited to have Brush Creek Farms on No. 78."

The green flag will drop at 3 P.M. E.T. Fans can follow the action live on USA TV Network or follow along on the NASCAR app! Tickets are available at mpv.tickets.com.

LFM PR