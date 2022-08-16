CHEVROLET RACING: Watkins Glen Bound with 10 Consecutive NCS Road Course Wins

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet: (Indianapolis Road Course; August 2021) Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet: (Circuit of The Americas; March 2022) Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet: (Sonoma Raceway; June 2022) Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet: (Road America; July 2022) (Indianapolis Road Course; July 2022) · Chevrolet has 61 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses – starting with Buck Baker at Watkins Glen International in 1957. There have been 154 road-course races in Cup history dating back to 1949. · Three of the five first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners in 2022 are Chevrolet drivers, with all three recording their first career NCS wins on a road course circuit: Ross Chastain – Circuit of The Americas (March 2022) Daniel Suarez – Sonoma Raceway (June 2022) Tyler Reddick – Road America (July 2022) · All behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, Chase Elliott has recorded seven road-course victories in his NASCAR Cup Series career, the most of all active NCS drivers. > Elliott ranks third on the NCS all-time road course wins list behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine wins, all with Chevrolet) and Tony Stewart (eight wins). > Elliott’s victories have been recorded at five different road courses, a series record.