Tuesday, Aug 16

CHEVROLET RACING: Watkins Glen Bound with 10 Consecutive NCS Road Course Wins

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Aug 16 16
CHEVROLET RACING: Watkins Glen Bound with 10 Consecutive NCS Road Course Wins

·       Chevrolet has recorded wins in 14 of the last 15 NASCAR Cup Series road course races, including a streak of the past 10.

 

        > The win streak dates back to May 2021 when Chase Elliott delivered Chevrolet its milestone 800th all-time win in NASCAR’s premier series at Circuit of The Americas.

 

 

 

·       Six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams have contributed to the manufacturer’s 10 consecutive NCS road-course wins: 

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet:

(Circuit of The Americas; May 2021)

(Road America; July 2021)

 

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet:

(Sonoma; June 2021)

(Watkins Glen; August 2021)

(Charlotte ROVAL; October 2021)

Chevrolet All-Time Wins Leaders

at Watkins Glen International

 

4  Jeff Gordon (’97-’99, ’01)

4  Tony Stewart (’04-’05, ’07, ’09)

2  Chase Elliott (’18-’19)

 

1st Chevy Win @ WGI: Buck Baker, Aug. 4, 1957

Most Recent Chevy Win @ WGI: Kyle Larson, Aug. 8, 2021

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet:

(Indianapolis Road Course; August 2021)

 

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet:

(Circuit of The Americas; March 2022)

 

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet:

(Sonoma Raceway; June 2022)

 

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet:

(Road America; July 2022)

(Indianapolis Road Course; July 2022)

 

 

·       Chevrolet has 61 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses – starting with Buck Baker at Watkins Glen International in 1957. There have been 154 road-course races in Cup history dating back to 1949.

 

·    Three of the five first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners in 2022 are Chevrolet drivers, with all three recording their first career NCS wins on a road course circuit:

     Ross Chastain – Circuit of The Americas (March 2022)

     Daniel Suarez – Sonoma Raceway (June 2022)

     Tyler Reddick – Road America (July 2022)

 

·    All behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, Chase Elliott has recorded seven road-course victories in his NASCAR Cup Series career, the most of all active NCS drivers.

  > Elliott ranks third on the NCS all-time road course wins list behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine wins, all with Chevrolet) and Tony Stewart (eight wins).

  > Elliott’s victories have been recorded at five different road courses, a series record.

 

“We are proud of the competitive performance that our drivers and teams have demonstrated to deliver Chevrolet 10 consecutive NASCAR Cup Series road-course victories,” said Dr. Eric Warren, Chevrolet Director of NASCAR Programs. “From time spent in the simulator to our partnership with the Ron Fellows Performance Driving School, Chevrolet strives to provide opportunities and resources for its drivers to continually improve their skills behind the wheel. With six drivers from four different Chevrolet teams contributing to this streak of victories, the on-track results are a testament to the work our drivers are putting in on and off the track to enhance their road racing abilities.”

 

  --Eric Warren, Chevrolet Director of NASCAR Programs,

on Chevrolet’s road course racing success 

GM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Denny Hamlin ­– No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen International Tilley Returns to Race NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.