CHEVROLET RACING: Watkins Glen Bound with 10 Consecutive NCS Road Course Wins

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet:
(Indianapolis Road Course; August 2021)
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet:
(Circuit of The Americas; March 2022)
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet:
(Sonoma Raceway; June 2022)
Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet:
(Road America; July 2022)
(Indianapolis Road Course; July 2022)
· Chevrolet has 61 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses – starting with Buck Baker at Watkins Glen International in 1957. There have been 154 road-course races in Cup history dating back to 1949.
· Three of the five first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners in 2022 are Chevrolet drivers, with all three recording their first career NCS wins on a road course circuit:
Ross Chastain – Circuit of The Americas (March 2022)
Daniel Suarez – Sonoma Raceway (June 2022)
Tyler Reddick – Road America (July 2022)
· All behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, Chase Elliott has recorded seven road-course victories in his NASCAR Cup Series career, the most of all active NCS drivers.
> Elliott ranks third on the NCS all-time road course wins list behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine wins, all with Chevrolet) and Tony Stewart (eight wins).
> Elliott’s victories have been recorded at five different road courses, a series record.