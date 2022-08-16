McDowell and Love’s Travel Stops Team Prepare for Watkins Glen

Michael McDowell has had no shortage of success on all types of tracks this season. But it has been on the road courses that the team has really shined. With a top-15 at the Circuit of the Americas, a top-10 finish at Road America and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and a top-five result in Sonoma, McDowell knows the team can compete for the win at Watkins Glen on Sunday.



This weekend the familiar Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang will also carry the Delo brand as an associate partner. Delo is the brand name of heavy-duty diesel engine oils, coolants and antifreeze, transmissions fluids, gear oils, greases, and hydraulic oils manufactured by Chevron. McDowell is excited to have Delo back, knowing that the team is capable of winning.



“Delo has been with Love’s for the past few years and it’s great when we can take one of their partners and have a great day,” said McDowell. “We want to do that for Delo and show them a good time. We have had great cars all year, and the team has been working hard to prepare this car for Watkins Glen. We know we need to win to get into the playoffs, and with two races left, we know this week more than others is our best opportunity to do that. Road courses have been our strong point this season, so we’re putting a lot into this race.



“Watkins Glen is a different style of road course that is in some way is like Road America. This is a fast road course, and we’re carry a lot of speed around Watkins Glen. But this year has been different. I’ve always felt that no matter the road course that I can be up front. Now we have cars that are allowing us to do that. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s now time to finish the job and get a win.”



McDowell and his Love's Travel Stops/Delo Ford Mustang will race at Watkins Glen this Sunday, August 21, at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA.



FRM PR