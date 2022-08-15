Kimi Räikkönen Project 91 Watkins Glen NASCAR Race Advance

"But, knowing what to expect in NASCAR and this being a road course, I’m looking forward to this. There should be a lot of good close racing. Maybe on the road course we will have a good chance to try to do something."
Marks said Räikkönen’s entry at Watkins Glen is the only PROJECT91 race planned for 2022 but expects more races in 2023 with additional drivers.
Marks visited Räikkönen's Zurich home in Switzerland in February to discuss PROJECT91.
Sunday's race in Watkins Glen begins at 3 p.m. EDT & 7 p.m. GMT