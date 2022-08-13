RCR Event Preview - Richmond

Sunday, Aug 14

Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway ... In 182 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins led by Dale Earnhardt’s five victories (1985-spring, both races in 1987, 1990-fall, and 1991-spring). Kevin Harvick won three times (2006-fall, 2011-fall, and 2013-spring) while Clint Bowyer scored his first short track victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond in the 2008 spring event. The team owns 38 top-five and 74 top-10 finishes in Cup competition at Richmond.

 

Introducing the Carolina Cowboys ... Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders in games that began in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. The third game of the inaugural PBR Team Series season is scheduled for this weekend, August 12-17, in Anaheim, California.

 

Don't miss the Carolina Cowboys inaugural "Cowboy Days" Home Stand September 9-11 at Wake Forest's Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Friends of RCR have the opportunity to save 15% on tickets by entering code RCR15. To purchase tickets, click here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/pbr-professional-bull-riders-tickets/artist/2859854?venueId=369555

 

This Week’s Huk Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway … Austin Dillon’s best NASCAR Cup Series finish at Richmond Raceway is a fourth-place result he earned in the 2020 Fall race in the NASCAR Playoffs. He also has a pair of consecutive sixth-place finishes in April 2019 and September 2018. Most recently, he finished 10th at the track in April 2021 and 11th in September 2021. He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring seven top-10 finishes and one pole award.

 

Welcome Back, Huk ... Huk is the fastest-growing performance clothing brand with an authentic passion for its products. Based in Charleston, S.C., at the confluence of three major rivers and a stone’s throw from the Atlantic Ocean, Huk’s product developers enjoy a dizzying array of waterside opportunities that help shape and mold its purpose-built fishing gear. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of the waterside lifestyle, offering functional products with wide reaching appeal that resonates with RCR’s fan base. Austin Dillon enjoys wearing Huk clothing during his every day life. Some of his favorite products include the Icon X Polo, Waypoint Pant and Vented Pursuit Hoodie. For more information, visit www.hukgear.com.

 

This is BassCar … This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Dillon’s No. 3 Camaro features Huk’s all-new “BassCar” paint scheme. Sporting an entirely new look, the Camaro will feature a Huk exclusive pattern and largemouth bass styling by artist KC Scott.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on Richmond Raceway?

“I actually love Richmond Raceway. There was a time in my career when I did not run well at Richmond at all. It was a thorn in my side, but over the years that has changed. Richmond has become a much better place than it used to be for me. We ran really well there last year, and I’m excited to get back there and see what we can do this time around in the Huk Chevy.”

 

Talk about your unique paint scheme this weekend …

“Yeah, Huk has designed one of the better-looking schemes of my career. Our team has nicknamed it the ‘BassCar.’ I got a sneak peak of the BassCar on the shop floor this week, and it made me even more excited to get to Richmond Raceway because it’s so unique. I appreciate all of the attention to detail that went into designing the car. It’s just as stylish as the Huk apparel that I wear. My team has put a ton of effort into getting the BassCar ready for Richmond, and I’ve been spending a lot of time preparing for the race in our simulator, watching race footage and strategizing with my team. We’re at a key point in our season, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to go out and try and get a win for everyone at Huk.”
 

This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway ... Tyler Reddick will be making his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond this weekend. His best finish at the .75-mile Virginia speedway came in 2020 when he placed 11th. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet has completed all but four laps in four previous starts (1,596 of a possible 1,600 laps, 99.75 percent). Reddick scored a respectable 12th-place finish at Richmond earlier this season (race No. 7). He has three top-10 finishes in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond, highlighted by a fourth-place finish with Richard Childress Racing in the 2019 spring event.

 

3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First … 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information.

 

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What are your expectations entering Richmond this weekend?

“All things considered, things went pretty good for us at Richmond in the spring, considering how the weekend started. We unloaded and we were about 30th in practice and had some really odd issues under braking that really broke the whole corner apart for us. After practice and qualifying I was really worried we were going to lose a few laps in the race but we kept working on it and finished just outside the top-10. I’m hoping we’ll start off a little better this time around with our 3CHI Chevrolet. We know a little more about this Next Gen car and we’ve learned a little bit from Martinsville and Richmond from earlier in the year. It will be interesting to see how much some of these teams have improved from the first race there.”

 

Are you surprised there has been 15 different winners in the Cup Series this season?

“I mean, I’m not surprised but I mean I wouldn’t have at the beginning of the year sat down and said this is who is going to win these amount of races and in this order. To see the number of drivers win, for what this Next Gen car has brought to the table, I’m not surprised. Certainly, it’s put a lot of good teams in a difficult spot here with only a few races left before we get to the Playoffs.”

