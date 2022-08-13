RCR Event Preview - Richmond

|
This Week’s Huk Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway … Austin Dillon’s best NASCAR Cup Series finish at Richmond Raceway is a fourth-place result he earned in the 2020 Fall race in the NASCAR Playoffs. He also has a pair of consecutive sixth-place finishes in April 2019 and September 2018. Most recently, he finished 10th at the track in April 2021 and 11th in September 2021. He has 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway, acquiring seven top-10 finishes and one pole award.
Welcome Back, Huk ... Huk is the fastest-growing performance clothing brand with an authentic passion for its products. Based in Charleston, S.C., at the confluence of three major rivers and a stone’s throw from the Atlantic Ocean, Huk’s product developers enjoy a dizzying array of waterside opportunities that help shape and mold its purpose-built fishing gear. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of the waterside lifestyle, offering functional products with wide reaching appeal that resonates with RCR’s fan base. Austin Dillon enjoys wearing Huk clothing during his every day life. Some of his favorite products include the Icon X Polo, Waypoint Pant and Vented Pursuit Hoodie. For more information, visit www.hukgear.com.
This is BassCar … This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Dillon’s No. 3 Camaro features Huk’s all-new “BassCar” paint scheme. Sporting an entirely new look, the Camaro will feature a Huk exclusive pattern and largemouth bass styling by artist KC Scott.
AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:
What are your thoughts on Richmond Raceway?
“I actually love Richmond Raceway. There was a time in my career when I did not run well at Richmond at all. It was a thorn in my side, but over the years that has changed. Richmond has become a much better place than it used to be for me. We ran really well there last year, and I’m excited to get back there and see what we can do this time around in the Huk Chevy.”
Talk about your unique paint scheme this weekend …
“Yeah, Huk has designed one of the better-looking schemes of my career. Our team has nicknamed it the ‘BassCar.’ I got a sneak peak of the BassCar on the shop floor this week, and it made me even more excited to get to Richmond Raceway because it’s so unique. I appreciate all of the attention to detail that went into designing the car. It’s just as stylish as the Huk apparel that I wear. My team has put a ton of effort into getting the BassCar ready for Richmond, and I’ve been spending a lot of time preparing for the race in our simulator, watching race footage and strategizing with my team. We’re at a key point in our season, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to go out and try and get a win for everyone at Huk.”