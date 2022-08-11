Mobil 1 Racing: Kevin Harvick Richmond Advance

You enjoyed a strong second-place finish at Richmond when we raced there in early April. What allowed you to secure that result? “You’d like to be close enough to at least give yourself a chance. There at the end, we just kind of got jumbled up in traffic and never really got a chance to be close enough to make something happen. The team did a good job making a good pit call and our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang was pretty decent all weekend.” Did the NextGen car unload at Richmond fairly similarly to how you used to unload with the previous generation car, or were there some nuances that were specific to the NextGen car that you had to get used to? “There were definitely some differences with the car just the way that it drove and it felt and the things that you did, but it was still the same basic line of driving, and the things that happened during the race with the tire falloff were pretty standard.” You won last Sunday at Michigan. After developing the NextGen car and finally getting that coveted victory, what has this car been like to get it to where you want it to be? “It’s all totally different. I think after the Roval test last year, I knew not to have any expectations for this year. We were either going to be on the front side of this thing or we were going to be behind. There wasn’t going to really be any middle road. We found out we were behind and had to start really going to work, and I think as you look at this particular car, everything about it is different. You’ve got an electronic mirror, which I love, because it’s just so easy to use, right in your line of sight, you don’t have to move your eyes as far. But when you talk about stuff like that, you have to be very open-minded to, just, change. For me, I was prepared for change. I was prepared for work. We had a pretty extensive plan this year of using the simulator and trying to make it better, to make it fit with what we do at the racetrack with the short practices.” What have the challenges been? “It’s been challenging trying to get the cars up to speed, but there’s also been a factor of it being kind of fun because we talk about things – and we use the pedals as an example – we literally just got my pedals to where I can function inside the racecar about four or five weeks ago. I hated the gas pedal. I hated the brake pedal. It all feels different and, honestly, I put red grease on the bottom of my shoe every week, and it’s like the greatest thing ever because my foot will now slide on this clunky gas pedal and work like it used to. It’s just working through stuff like that. The steering is different, the mirrors are different, the pedals are different, the things that you talk about to make the car work are different. We went from back of the car being up to the front of the car up. Everything is just different, and you have this constant evolution of things that are happening.” We’re back racing at a short track and you’re a fan of short tracks. Recently, another short track roared back to life, quite literally. What were your thoughts of seeing grassroots racing return to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway? “I think it caught everybody off guard how many people actually showed up to watch the Modified race. The people from the community showed up and, hopefully, they’ll keep showing up and keep participating in the event because it’s a cool facility. There’s just something about those old, nostalgic facilities that you can go back to and kind of go back in time. It’ll still be great when it’s repaved, but it still won’t be like it will be for this next month-and-a-half.” Could a national NASCAR touring series race ever return to North Wilkesboro? “I don’t know why you’d go through all that work and not have something like that there. That would be ludicrous to think that that track was going to survive on just Late Models and Modifieds, Saturday-night shows. There’s no way. There’s got to be some sort of plan for Truck or Xfinity or something that goes into that. There’s a lot of work that would need to be done there. I don’t know the workload, but we need more of those types of facilities. There’s just way more that goes into it than just saying that I think it’d be great to go there. I don’t dare say that because it’s not like a safety-item opinion that I have. That’s a business that would have to have lots and lots of money and infrastructure. But I think the short tracks, all of us who are old enough to have lived through this phase of mile-and-a-half tracks and getting rid of the short tracks, and now we’re back at ‘get rid of the mile-and-a-halves and get back to short tracks and road courses.’ So it’s a cycle that North Wilkesboro has fortunately survived through that I think it’ll still be in the conversation. It’s still close to Martinsville, it’s still close to Charlotte and Bristol, so there’s way more that goes into that equation. But for Trucks and Xfinity, it would be a no-brainer for those series, for sure. And it’s going to be way faster when they repave it, so it’s not going to be like it is now.” TSC PR